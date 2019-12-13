First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Dec 12, 2019
UAE vs USA
USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Dec 11, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 67 runs
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 14, 2019
SCO vs USA
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
ICC Academy, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs New Zealand, LIVE, 1st Test at Perth, Day 2 full cricket score: Hosts look to build on Marnus Labuschagne’s heroics

Catch Live updates from Day 2 of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand at Perth

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 13, 2019 10:06:40 IST

256/4
Overs
92.4
R/R
2.77
Fours
28
Sixes
1
Extras
11
Tim Southee 21.4 5 57 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Marnus Labuschagne’s third consecutive century helped Australia grind out 248-4 against New Zealand on the opening day of the first Test under lights at Perth Stadium on Thursday.

Labuschagne and Travis Head were unbeaten on 110 and 20 runs respectively after the home side elected to bat first in 40-degree (104 F) temperatures.

“It’s great to get us in a position where we can kick on,” Labuschagne said.

Australia vs New Zealand, LIVE, 1st Test at Perth, Day 2 full cricket score: Hosts look to build on Marnus Labuschagne’s heroics

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand at Perth. AP

Coming in at the fall of opener Joe Burns’ wicket after about an hour, Labuschagne, the newest batting find during the Ashes in England and against Pakistan, batted with huge confidence against a disciplined New Zealand attack that was diminished from the second session by the loss of injured fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.

Labuschagne danced down the pitch and hoisted left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner over the long-on boundary for six to bring up his third straight century in his 12th test. He scored 185 and 162 in the Tests against Pakistan recently.

Also in his innings, he reached 1,000 career Test runs and remained the most prolific run-scorer for Australia in 2019 with 939 runs (average 72.23) in nine tests.

Since being called up as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith during the Ashes, Labuschagne has grown in stature and matured into a fine right-hander occupying the pivotal No 3 spot.

“(Scoring three hundreds is) something I wanted to do and probably more of a dream,” Labuschagne said. “For it to become a reality it’s a different look.

“You don’t want to take any runs for granted. When you get in you want to make a big score. I enjoy batting at No 3 (because) sitting and watching is draining.”

He has batted for 318 minutes and faced 202 balls, and hit one six and 14 boundaries in his chanceless innings.

Labuschagne and Steve Smith shared 132 runs for the third wicket to see Australia through a period of uncertainty as New Zealand made the hosts work hard for runs after lunch.

While Labuschagne was scoring at will, Smith was uncharacteristically restrained and at times struggled. He took a blow on his fingers as he fended a short delivery from Neil Wagner, and on 19 was dropped by second slip Tom Latham off debutant fast bowler Ferguson.

Ferguson left the field midway through the day for a scan on a strained right calf.

Smith eventually fell for 43 when a Wagner short ball hurried on him and gloved an attempted pull to Tim Southee at leg slip — a well-set trap. He faced 164 balls and hit four boundaries in his 188-minute innings.

Taking the second new ball, swing bowler Southee struck immediately when Matthew Wade shouldered arms to a delivery that swung and bowled the left-hander for 12.

Australia lost openers, Burns and David Warner, before lunch.

Wagner took a brilliant catch off his own bowling to remove Warner for just 43.

Warner was coming off back-to-back centuries against Pakistan, including an unbeaten 335 not out in Adelaide 10 days ago. He stroked four boundaries and faced 74 balls before hitting a full toss back to Wagner, who took a sharp one-handed catch to his right.

On a pitch that offered little assistance to the New Zealand bowlers, Warner and Burns shared 40 runs in the first hour until swing bowler Colin de Grandhomme struck.

Burns, on 9, was adjudged lbw by umpire Aleem Dar, who was officiating in a record 129th test match. Burns failed to review the decision as he hit across the line, but replays showed the delivery missing leg stump.

Australia is unbeaten in six day-night tests.

With inputs from The Associated Press

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2019 10:06:40 IST

Tags : Ashes, Australia, Australia Vs New Zealand 2019, Colin De Grandhomme, Cricket, Joe Burns, Lockie Ferguson, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, New Zealand, Pakistan, Steve Smith, Tim Southee, Tom Latham, Travis Head

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all