Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwis' trouble grows as pacer Matt Henry suffers broken thumb in third Test

Matt Henry will continue to bowl in the third Test against Australia, which the Kiwis must at least draw to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash, but his batting will depend on “match conditions”, New Zealand Cricket said.

Reuters, Jan 04, 2020 11:24:37 IST

Sydney: New Zealand suffered yet another injury blow on their tour of Australia on Saturday after confirmation that bowler Matt Henry broke his left thumb on the opening day of the third Test.

File image of Matt Henry. AP

The right-arm seamer will continue to bowl in the third Test against Australia, which the Kiwis must at least draw to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash, but his batting will depend on “match conditions”, New Zealand Cricket said.

The Blacks Caps lost Lockie Ferguson to injury in the first Test and another pace bowler, Trent Boult, in the second, while Tim Southee was dropped for the third to make way for Henry.

Captain Kane Williamson, batsman Henry Nicholls and spinner Mitchell Santner were also ruled out of the third Test by a bout of flu.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 11:24:37 IST

