Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwis' strong reputation left in tatters after being swept away by relentless hosts
Australia exposed New Zealand's weaknesses, forcing the team to head back across the Tasman with their reputation in tatters.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NAM Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs UAE Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL Match Abandoned
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 7th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 7th, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs NAM - Jan 8th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Gujarat is ready for CAA and will implement it as per Centre's direction, CM Vijay Rupani tells Firstpost
-
Sensex rebounds 467 points to 41,117 in opening session; Nifty jumps 137.45 points to 12,130; HDFC rallies up to 2.16%
-
US-Iran crisis: With massive shale reserve, America no longer hostage to West Asia fuel; India can ill-afford to be fence sitter for oil needs
-
FA Cup: Arsenal beat Leeds to set up fourth-round Bournemouth clash; Manchester City, Liverpool to face lower-tier teams
-
Handled JNU violence professionally, brought situation under control, claims Delhi Police; fact-finding panel formed
-
Saif Ali Khan on reunting with Ajay Devgn on Tanhaji: He's one of the most confident and generous actors today
-
Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence with 26/11 attack, says he understands protesting students' rage
-
Post-nationalism and the notion of ‘ordinary’ person: How India shifted from a people-driven republic to a state-driven one
-
Chennai: How a restored wetland brought relief to residents in city's drought-prone area
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
In the early eleventh century, Canute the Great was king of the North Sea empire, a short-lived empire that encompassed modern-day Denmark as well as most of England and Norway, and parts of Scotland, Sweden and Germany. He was an effective ruler, who established a large empire and, especially given the difficulty of travel and communications in his era, governed it generally well.
However, Canute is widely known for a particular tale: his battle with the rising tide.
In the Norse religion, the king was divine and had power over the elements. Canute decided to put that theory to the test. He famously put his throne on the beach, and ordered the tide to not come in and touch him.
The New Zealand team arrived in Australia full of hope. They were being lauded as New Zealand's greatest-ever side. This was a true opportunity to put that to the test against the relentless Australian side.
One of the key reputations that New Zealand had established was an ability to be patient with the bat, and wear out the opposition bowlers.
However, it was Australia who showed the most patience.
New Zealand's Neil Wagner and BJ Watling walk off the pitch at the end of the third and final Test against Australia. AP
Australia started off defending anything full and straight, and leaving anything with an element of danger. At the second drinks break in every match (half-way through the first day) Australia had scored less than 125 runs but had only lost two wickets. At the equivalent point in the first two matches, New Zealand had more runs, but had lost seven and six wickets respectively. In the third match, New Zealand showed more patience, but by then the series was already over.
Australia was able to keep defending and keep waiting for longer. That was helped by their batsmen being fresher from not having had to spend hours in the field. But New Zealand only had to spend so long in the field because Australia was so patient.
The water rose and rose. Canute commanded it to stop. His normally flattering courtiers started to mutter amongst themselves.
Another thing that New Zealand arrived in Australia with was a reputation for clever bowling plans. However, Australia showed them up here too.
Australia's quick bowlers targeted the stumps more often than New Zealand's. For most of the match, New Zealand’s quick bowlers either bowled on a 4th stump line, or bowled short. As a result, the batsmen could decide which to play, with limited risk. Australia bowled at the stumps much more, and, while that did not result in a huge difference in the number of bowled or lbw decisions, it did result in a lot of batsmen getting caught behind the wicket, indecisive about whether they should be playing the ball or not.
Some of that was due to the regular dismissals. Australia tend to target the stumps of batsmen who are new to the crease, and, given that only five New Zealand batsmen made it past 50, almost every delivery was bowled to someone who had only recently arrived. New Zealand was much faster to switch to a wider attack, and often started with it from ball one. As an example, when Travis Head came to the crease at the MCG, his first 10 balls were so wide that they would have possibly missed a second set of stumps. He was given almost two full overs to get a feel for the pace of the pitch before having to actually play a ball. Batsmen are at their most vulnerable when they first come to the crease. Giving them a free pass is not sensible bowling.
The water continued to rise. It started lapping at Canute's feet. Onlookers were starting to think that perhaps the king was not as powerful as they had previously thought.
New Zealand had built its reputation based on being solid at home and also beating Pakistan in UAE and sharing a series with Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.
Their batsmen had shown a strength against spin that made New Zealand stand out from Australia, South Africa and England. However, they had few answers against Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne, while the Australian batsmen feasted on the New Zealand spinners.
When the New Zealand pace bowlers had a rest, so did the Australian batsmen. Mitchell Santner did not create the pressure required, and that short break in pressure allowed them to bat with more freedom. In the third match, where Santner was out with illness, Will Somerville picked up where Santner left off, giving too many easy deliveries to the batsmen. Todd Astle was the clear exception for New Zealand, creating some issues with his well-disguised wrong ‘un and getting the odd ball to turn sharply.
The Australian cricket team poses with the trophy after beating New Zealand. AP
In Nathan Lyon, however, Australia have a weapon who can be relied upon to create pressure. He does not often bowl a bad ball, and is constantly attacking the batsman. When he was at the crease not only did New Zealand lose wickets regularly to him, they also often lost them at the other end. Mental pressure causes more wickets than difficult pitches ever do. The odd ball that bounces higher than expected, or that turns more (or less) than expected causes the batsman to become hesitant, and that is when the wrong shots start to get played.
While Astle did manage to bowl some very good balls that caused some issues, he still bowled more bad ones than Lyon, and that resulted in less pressure being exerted. However, the scoreboard situation also contributed to that lack of pressure. It is much, much easier to bat when your team is 300 runs ahead than when you are 300 behind. It should not be any different, but it really is.
Lyon ended the series with the most wickets at the best average. He was not the only difference between the sides, but he was a significant difference. All three of New Zealand’s frontline spin bowlers averaged over 50. Lyon averaged 17.25.
The tide did not stop for Canute. He was left carrying his own wet throne back up the beach out of the water, having demonstrated that he was not as powerful as legend would suggest.
Australia exposed New Zealand's weaknesses. The New Zealand team are left to head back across the Tasman with their reputation in tatters. Nobody will be calling them New Zealand's greatest-ever side now.
Australia only had the opportunity to take the new ball once. New Zealand was within 20 overs of a third new ball on each innings where Australia didn't declare. Australia had the opportunity to enforce the follow-on in every match and won all three by more than 200 runs.
New Zealand were forced to field on all 12 days, and never managed to take a match into the final day.
In the aftermath of the tide incident, King Canute hung up his crown, never to wear it again.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 07, 2020 10:02:46 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Nathan Lyon stars as hosts close out home Test season with series clean sweep over Kiwis
Australia vs New Zealand: Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten century puts hosts in strong position on opening day of SCG Test
Australia vs New Zealand Highlights, 3rd Test Day 4 at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Australia win by 279 runs, clinch series 3-0