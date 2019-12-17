Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwis name uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson as replacement for injured Lockie Ferguson
Boult is expected to be fit for the second Test, having recovered from a rib injury, which means Jamieson is unlikely to play. New Zealand's pace attack will be back to full strength with Boult rejoining Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.
Wellington: New Zealand has called up uncapped fast bowler Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson ahead of the second Test against Australia, starting in Melbourne on 26 December.
The 24-year-old Jamieson, who is 2.03-meters (6-feet-8) tall, has not played for New Zealand in any format but has 72 first-class wickets at an average of 27.93.
Kyle Jamieson has taken 72 first-class wickets at an average of 27.93. @ICC
He claimed a New Zealand record six wickets for seven runs playing for Auckland against Canterbury in a domestic Twenty20 match in January and scored a century from 110 balls for New Zealand A against England last year.
"Standing at over 2-meters tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.
Ferguson, who made his Test debut as an injury replacement for Trent Boult in the first test at Perth, injured a calf muscle after bowling only 11 overs and is returning to New Zealand. Australia won the test by 296 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Boult is expected to be fit for the second Test, having recovered from a rib injury, which means Jamieson is unlikely to play. New Zealand's pace attack will be back to full strength with Boult rejoining Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.
Updated Date:
Dec 17, 2019 12:36:59 IST
