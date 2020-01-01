Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwis captain Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls miss training with 'flu symptoms' ahead of third Test
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his team mate Henry Nicholls were sent back to the team hotel with flu symptoms on Wednesday, but the team are confident they will be fit to face Australia in the third Test on Friday.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Sydney: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his team mate Henry Nicholls were sent back to the team hotel with "flu symptoms" on Wednesday, but the team are confident they will be fit to face Australia in the third Test on Friday.
File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. AP
The batsmen turned up at the Sydney Cricket Ground for an optional training session but team medical staff thought it best to keep them away from the other players so they were given the day off.
“They’re fine, they’re not really feeling good today,” bowling coach Shane Jurgensen told reporters.
“They had some flu symptoms and I’m sure they will be back training tomorrow. They’re pretty tough, so just take a rest today. It’s been a big last two tests so it’s a good opportunity to have a day off and come back tomorrow.”
While Australia have already sewn up the three-match series with victories in Perth and Melbourne, victory at the SCG would elevate New Zealand from fifth to third place in the World Test Championship table.
Updated Date:
Jan 01, 2020 14:54:28 IST
