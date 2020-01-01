First Cricket
Dec 26, 2019
Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwis captain Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls miss training with 'flu symptoms' ahead of third Test

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his team mate Henry Nicholls were sent back to the team hotel with flu symptoms on Wednesday, but the team are confident they will be fit to face Australia in the third Test on Friday.

Reuters, Jan 01, 2020 14:54:28 IST

Sydney: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his team mate Henry Nicholls were sent back to the team hotel with “flu symptoms” on Wednesday, but the team are confident they will be fit to face Australia in the third Test on Friday.

File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. AP

The batsmen turned up at the Sydney Cricket Ground for an optional training session but team medical staff thought it best to keep them away from the other players so they were given the day off.

“They’re fine, they’re not really feeling good today,” bowling coach Shane Jurgensen told reporters.

“They had some flu symptoms and I’m sure they will be back training tomorrow. They’re pretty tough, so just take a rest today. It’s been a big last two tests so it’s a good opportunity to have a day off and come back tomorrow.”

While Australia have already sewn up the three-match series with victories in Perth and Melbourne, victory at the SCG would elevate New Zealand from fifth to third place in the World Test Championship table.

