Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson ruled out of ongoing first Test due to calf injury sustained on Day 1

The 28-year-old Lockie Ferguson bowled 11 overs at a cost of 47 runs without taking a wicket as Australia reached 248-4 on the opening day of the match on Thursday

Reuters, Dec 13, 2019 11:37:18 IST

Perth: New Zealand’s debutant paceman Lockie Ferguson will be unable to bowl for the remainder of the first test against Australia because of a calf injury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.

Ferguson was brought into the side for the day-night Test at Perth Stadium after pace spearhead Trent Boult was ruled out by a side injury.

The 28-year-old bowled 11 overs at a cost of 47 runs without taking a wicket as Australia reached 248-4 on the opening day of the match on Thursday.

“An MRI scan has confirmed a right calf muscle-tendon strain for Lockie Ferguson which will prevent him bowling in the remainder of the 1st Test, although he is available to bat,” NZC said in a statement on Twitter.

“Awaiting a further report which will inform the next steps of his recovery.”

The news is a big blow for the tourists, who will have been looking to stay in the field for as short a time as possible with temperatures again forecast to approach the 40 degrees Celsius mark in Perth on Friday.

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2019 11:37:18 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs New Zealand 2019, Cricket, Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket, Trent Boult

