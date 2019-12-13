Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson ruled out of ongoing first Test due to calf injury sustained on Day 1
The 28-year-old Lockie Ferguson bowled 11 overs at a cost of 47 runs without taking a wicket as Australia reached 248-4 on the opening day of the match on Thursday
Perth: New Zealand’s debutant paceman Lockie Ferguson will be unable to bowl for the remainder of the first test against Australia because of a calf injury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.
Ferguson was brought into the side for the day-night Test at Perth Stadium after pace spearhead Trent Boult was ruled out by a side injury.
The 28-year-old bowled 11 overs at a cost of 47 runs without taking a wicket as Australia reached 248-4 on the opening day of the match on Thursday.
“An MRI scan has confirmed a right calf muscle-tendon strain for Lockie Ferguson which will prevent him bowling in the remainder of the 1st Test, although he is available to bat,” NZC said in a statement on Twitter.
“Awaiting a further report which will inform the next steps of his recovery.”
The news is a big blow for the tourists, who will have been looking to stay in the field for as short a time as possible with temperatures again forecast to approach the 40 degrees Celsius mark in Perth on Friday.
Updated Date:
Dec 13, 2019 11:37:18 IST
