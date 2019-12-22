Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwi batsman Tom Blundell to replace out-of-form Jeet Raval in Boxing Day Test
Blundell opened the batting for New Zealand on Sunday in a warm-up match against a Victoria state XI and made a timely unbeaten half-century before retiring.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW Vs BIZW Belize Women beat Costa Rica Women by 9 wickets
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW Vs BIZW Belize Women beat Costa Rica Women by 66 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Burn my effigy but don’t destroy public property, says Narendra Modi on anti-CAA protests
-
Best Hindi film albums of this decade, from Gully Boy, AR Rahman's Rockstar to Amit Trivedi's Manmarziyaan
-
In Kashmir, internet shutdown following Article 370 abrogation rekindles reading culture
-
After backing CAA, Naveen Patnaik says no to NRC: BJD chief's balancing act aimed at restoring 'secular' image, say critics
-
Air India gets Rs 500-cr govt guarantee for fund raising; national carrier has received over Rs 30,520-cr equity infusion since FY12
-
Death sentence for Pakistani scholar Junaid Hafeez for 'blasphemous' posts on Facebook; lawyer slams 'spineless system'
-
Viswanathan Anand interview: 'When I look at people who can break a racquet or headbutt someone, I respect that!'
-
CAA protests: Toll rises to 15 in Uttar Pradesh as stir turns violent for second consecutive day; police post torched in Kanpur
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Reserve batsman Tom Blundell has been confirmed to replace the out-of-form Jeet Raval at the top of New Zealand’s batting order for the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
File image of Tom Blundell. Twitter @blackcaps
Blundell opened the batting for New Zealand on Sunday in a warm-up match against a Victoria state XI and made a timely unbeaten half-century before retiring.
Raval was jettisoned after twin failures in the 296-run defeat to Tim Paine’s Australia in the series-opener in Perth, following a poor home series against England.
“I feel like I can do a good job wherever,” two-Test wicketkeeper-batsman Blundell told reporters in Melbourne.
“This game I’ve been given the opportunity to open, so I’m really looking forward to Boxing Day,” he said.
Blundell batted at number eight in his three Test innings, which included a century on debut in Wellington.
“I’ll probably try to still bat the same,” he said of his promotion.
“It’s just the first 30 balls I’ll just have to be a bit more patient outside the off-stump, and if I can last those 30 balls, then hopefully I can bat a bit more positively,” he added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 22, 2019 14:04:24 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Skipper Tim Paine says hosts are moving in right direction after 296-run victory in first Test
Australia vs New Zealand: Hosts unchanged for first Test against neighbours in Perth
Australia vs New Zealand: Seamer Lockie Ferguson out for series, Trent Boult likely to be fit for Melbourne Test