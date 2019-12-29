Australia vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson says Kiwis need to be better in all departments after horrendous display in Boxing Day Test
Former players and pundits, including his predecessor as skipper Brendon McCullum, have lined up to criticise Williamson for his captaincy and decision-making.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
In Odisha, touts have a field day as illiterate migrants scramble for documents to prove domicile status; activists condemn NRC, religion-based CAA
-
Hemant Soren, father's second choice as heir, becomes Jharkhand CM again; JMM leader credited for stitching anti-BJP alliance
-
Bollywood Awards 2019: Rani or Kangana? Rap or Niyam ho? Ayushmann or Ranveer? A pick of the year’s best work
-
Sensex rallies 411 points, Nifty above 12,200-mark; bank stocks spurt ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's meet with PSB heads tomorrow
-
Five hospitalised after stabbing incident during Hanukkah celebrations in New York’s Monsey; suspect located, motive yet to be ascertained
-
Premier League: Mikel Arteta's pragmatic Arsenal against Frank Lampard's attacking Chelsea will be chess vs checkers
-
In UP's Kanpur, Muslims allege cops raised 'har har Mahadev' slogans, threatened women with rape in crackdown on anti-CAA protesters
-
Amid anti-CAA, NRC protests, artists in India are creating — and sharing — a portrait of dissent
-
A decade of Beyoncé: The pop singer's fandom and music that sparked vital conversations
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Under-fire New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his beaten Black Caps side need a fresh mindset and improvement “in all departments” to avoid being whitewashed by a confident Australia in Sydney after their Boxing Day thrashing.
Former pundits have lined up to criticise Williamson for his captaincy and decision-making. AP
New Zealand were crushed by 247 runs on day four at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, their second successive capitulation after losing the opener in Perth by 296 runs.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell scored a defiant 121 as replacement for opener Jeet Raval at the MCG on Sunday and seamer Neil Wagner grabbed his 200th wicket in the match.
But those were small consolations in what was a largely woeful display by a side that could produce only 148 runs in reply to Australia’s first innings 467.
“A couple of parts today were silver linings but at the same time there is a bit of work to be done and we need to get our heads around the challenge that is next in Sydney,” Williamson told reporters, referring to the third Test starting on Friday.
“We do need to try and put Australia under a bit more pressure before their first innings total gets past that point of control.
“From a bowling perspective, effort (was) great but (we) also need to try and find ways to take wickets.
“Being better in all departments is very important. It’s a quick turnaround (before Sydney) and I think the adjustment is mental also.”
It has been a poor series from an individual perspective for Williamson, who has managed only 57 runs from his four innings in the series and was trapped lbw for a duck by James Pattinson on Sunday.
Former players and pundits, including his predecessor as skipper Brendon McCullum, have lined up to criticise the 29-year-old for his captaincy and decision-making.
His decision to send Australia in to bat after winning the toss backfired as his bowlers failed to hit their lengths on a wicket that provided ample reward for the home team.
Williamson admitted the Test was probably lost on day one.
“Yes, there was probably a missed trick there,” he said.
“If we’re being critical we did need to be better, we needed to put the ball in the right area for longer periods to try and create a few more opportunities.
“Then the pitch hardened up in that second session. And Australia was brilliant. Hats off to the way they have been playing.”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 29, 2019 17:58:32 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Southee says Boxing Day Test will be special as a lot of Kiwi greats haven't had chance to play it for 30-odd years
Australia vs New Zealand: Pacer Michael Neser likely to make his Test debut as hosts consider five-bowler attack for Boxing Day Test
Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Paine expresses frustration over Decision Review System after controversial dismissal in second Test