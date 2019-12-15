Australia vs New Zealand: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Boxing Day Test with hamstring injury
Australia selectors will decide on a replacement later for the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting 26 December, coach Justin Langer told reporters in Perth
Melbourne: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury, coach Justin Langer said on Sunday.
Hazlewood suffered the injury during the series-opening Test in Perth and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the pink ball match.
Scans revealed he had suffered a “low-grade” hamstring tear in the night session on Day 2 at Perth Stadium having bowled just eight balls.
Australia selectors will decide on a replacement later for the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting 26 December, Langer told reporters in Perth.
James Pattinson and Michael Neser are the reserve seamers in the Test squad.
Australia were 167 for six at stumps on Day 3 of the Perth Test on Saturday, with a lead of 417 runs.
The third and final Test is in Sydney from 3 January.
Updated Date:
Dec 15, 2019 08:52:44 IST
