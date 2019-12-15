First Cricket
Australia vs New Zealand: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Boxing Day Test with hamstring injury

Australia selectors will decide on a replacement later for the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting 26 December, coach Justin Langer told reporters in Perth

Reuters, Dec 15, 2019 08:52:44 IST

Melbourne: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury, coach Justin Langer said on Sunday.

Hazlewood suffered the injury during the series-opening Test in Perth and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the pink ball match.

Scans revealed he had suffered a “low-grade” hamstring tear in the night session on Day 2 at Perth Stadium having bowled just eight balls.

Australia selectors will decide on a replacement later for the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting 26 December, Langer told reporters in Perth.

James Pattinson and Michael Neser are the reserve seamers in the Test squad.

Australia were 167 for six at stumps on Day 3 of the Perth Test on Saturday, with a lead of 417 runs.

The third and final Test is in Sydney from 3 January.

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs New Zealand 2019, Boxing Day Test, Cricket, Hamstring, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Justin Langer, Michael Neser

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

