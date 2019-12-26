Australia vs New Zealand: 'I have no idea, don't really listen', says Steve Smith on being greeted with boos at MCG
Walking to the crease at the fall of Australia’s second wicket, in front of a record crowd of more than 80,000 — the biggest attendance ever for a day’s play in an Australia-New Zealand Test — Smith was greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs HAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs GOA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Nationwide NRC, NPR won’t provide accurate listing of Indian citizens or weed out illegals; govt knows this all too well
-
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav calls on party workers to toil 'four times' harder for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections following success in Jharkhand
-
Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy to Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime, best performances by Indian actors in 2019
-
Constitutional resistance and resilience: To argue that constitutionality of Citizenship Act can't be settled 'on the roads' is shallow and dismissive
-
'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas': Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests as police fires tear gas to disperse crowds
-
Govt seeks to end blind men and elephant approach plaguing Indian Railways by abolishing silos vision
-
Seng Khasi lore of severed link between heaven and earth plays out in locals' lives in Smit, Meghalaya
-
Premier League: Liverpool, Leicester, Arsenal and Manchester United look to land solid blows on Boxing Day
-
Goa Photo Festival chronicles the pathos in people's lives, their private spaces, and food practices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: It’s the biggest event on Australia’s cricket calendar, the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. It’s not the time an Australia batsman would expect to be booed.
“Is that what happened? I have no idea,” Steve Smith said on Thursday after scoring an unbeaten 77 on day one of the second Test against New Zealand.
File image of Steve Smith. AP
Walking to the crease at the fall of Australia’s second wicket, in front of a record crowd of more than 80,000 — the biggest attendance ever for a day’s play in an Australia-New Zealand Test — Smith was greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers.
The booing was no doubt linked to Smith’s 12-month ban at the hands of Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering affair in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March, 2018. Smith was Australia’s captain at the time.
Smith is eligible to regain Australia’s captaincy role in March 2020. The 30-year-old showed tremendous resilience during Australia’s Ashes tour of England in 2019, scoring 774 runs at an average of 110.57 and jointly winning the player-of-the-series award with England’s Ben Stokes, despite constant abuse from English crowds.
And now he is hearing boos in his home country.
“I don’t really listen when I walk out to bat. Cheering, booing, dunno,” Smith added.
“I’ve learnt to just block it all out, regardless, good or bad.”
Smith has scored centuries in his past four Melbourne Tests, before missing last year’s clash against India because of his 12-month suspension. It will be interesting to see if the boos turn into cheers if the World No.2-ranked batsman’s sheer class is on display again on Friday.
“One more good partnership tomorrow would be nice and I think set the game up for us,” Smith said.
“The plan will obviously be to score as many runs as we can.”
Australia will resume on 257-4 after being sent in to bat.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 26, 2019 16:20:12 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at MCG, Full Cricket Score: Hosts reach 257/4 at stumps
Australia vs New Zealand: Black Caps optimistic ahead of MCG Test after Trent Boult bowls to teammates in warmup game
Australia vs New Zealand: Board urges MCG staff not to 'overreact' after abandonment of domestic match due to dangerous pitch