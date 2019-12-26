First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
SL in PAK | 2nd Test Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs New Zealand: 'I have no idea, don't really listen', says Steve Smith on being greeted with boos at MCG

Walking to the crease at the fall of Australia’s second wicket, in front of a record crowd of more than 80,000 — the biggest attendance ever for a day’s play in an Australia-New Zealand Test — Smith was greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers.

The Associated Press, Dec 26, 2019 16:20:12 IST

Melbourne: It’s the biggest event on Australia’s cricket calendar, the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. It’s not the time an Australia batsman would expect to be booed.

“Is that what happened? I have no idea,” Steve Smith said on Thursday after scoring an unbeaten 77 on day one of the second Test against New Zealand.

Australia vs New Zealand: I have no idea, dont really listen, says Steve Smith on being greeted with boos at MCG

File image of Steve Smith. AP

Walking to the crease at the fall of Australia’s second wicket, in front of a record crowd of more than 80,000 — the biggest attendance ever for a day’s play in an Australia-New Zealand Test — Smith was greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers.

The booing was no doubt linked to Smith’s 12-month ban at the hands of Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering affair in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March, 2018. Smith was Australia’s captain at the time.

Smith is eligible to regain Australia’s captaincy role in March 2020. The 30-year-old showed tremendous resilience during Australia’s Ashes tour of England in 2019, scoring 774 runs at an average of 110.57 and jointly winning the player-of-the-series award with England’s Ben Stokes, despite constant abuse from English crowds.

And now he is hearing boos in his home country.

“I don’t really listen when I walk out to bat. Cheering, booing, dunno,” Smith added.

“I’ve learnt to just block it all out, regardless, good or bad.”

Smith has scored centuries in his past four Melbourne Tests, before missing last year’s clash against India because of his 12-month suspension. It will be interesting to see if the boos turn into cheers if the World No.2-ranked batsman’s sheer class is on display again on Friday.

“One more good partnership tomorrow would be nice and I think set the game up for us,” Smith said.

“The plan will obviously be to score as many runs as we can.”

Australia will resume on 257-4 after being sent in to bat.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 26, 2019 16:20:12 IST

Tags : Australia Vs New Zealand, Australia Vs New Zealand 2019-20, Cricket, Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Steve Smith

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all