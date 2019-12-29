Australia vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 4 at MCG, Full Cricket Score: Hosts take 2-0 series lead with 247-run win
Catch all the live updates from Day 4 of the second Test between Australia and New Zealand at MCG.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
In Odisha, touts have a field day as illiterate migrants scramble for documents to prove domicile status; activists condemn NRC, religion-based CAA
-
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over issue of NPR, NRC, says these exercises 'will be more disastrous than demonetisation'
-
From Marriage Story to Made in Heaven, how mediators influenced rocky relationships on screen this year
-
Sensex rallies 411 points, Nifty above 12,200-mark; bank stocks spurt ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's meet with PSB heads tomorrow
-
Five hospitalised after stabbing incident during Hanukkah celebrations in New York’s Monsey; suspect located, motive yet to be ascertained
-
Premier League: Mikel Arteta's pragmatic Arsenal against Frank Lampard's attacking Chelsea will be chess vs checkers
-
In UP's Kanpur, Muslims allege cops raised 'har har Mahadev' slogans, threatened women with rape in crackdown on anti-CAA protesters
-
Six months in Meghalaya's Smit village: Time, modernity may prove most insidious incursions yet
-
A decade of Beyoncé: The pop singer's fandom and music that sparked vital conversations
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs
Day 3 report: Australia marched toward a dominant series victory over New Zealand on Saturday after dismissing the visitors cheaply and building a mammoth 456-run lead on day three of the Boxing Day Test.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Australia's Tim Paine pose with the trophy. Image: Twitter @cricketcomau
Leading 1-0 after thrashing the Black Caps in the Perth opener, Tim Paine’s Australia pushed to 137 for four in their second innings at stumps after routing the tourists for 148 in a firestorm of pace bowling at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Replying to Australia’s first innings 467, New Zealand were bowled out 120 runs short of forcing the hosts to bat again, but Paine sent his batsmen back out to pile on the agony.
At the close, Matthew Wade was 15 not out, with Travis Head, the first innings centurion, on 12.
The equation is bleak for Kane Williamson’s men, who had hoped for a result in Melbourne to keep the series alive to the third and final match in Sydney next week.
No team has ever scored more than 417 runs in a fourth innings at the MCG, and none has ever chased down more than 332 to win at the venue.
Dominated by Australia’s batsmen in the opening two days, New Zealand crumbled in the face of formidable fast bowling.
Pat Cummins was chief tormentor, underlining his claim as the format’s premier exponent with a blistering display of pace and precision.
He led Australia’s bowling with 5-28 to continue a brilliant year.
“I’ve had a pretty good run lately so I can’t see it getting too much better than what the last year’s been but hopefully I can maintain it at that level,” 26-year-old Cummins, the year’s leading wicket-taker, told reporters.
He was scarcely better than team mate James Pattinson, the fiery 29-year-old quick claiming 3-34 in his return to the side as replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood.
Only opener Tom Latham scored more than 20 runs for New Zealand, but after raising a tough half-century, he promptly gave up his wicket for 50, one of Cummins’ four caught-behind victims.
Thousands of New Zealanders had flown across “the ditch” to watch their team’s first appearance at the MCG in 32 years, many with hope of a better show than the 296-run capitulation in Perth.
Instead, they have seen another disaster unfold in the wake of Williamson’s decision to send Australia in to bat after winning the toss.
Adding to the gloom, their pace spearhead Trent Boult suffered a fracture in his hand when struck by a Mitchell Starc ball while batting after lunch.
Having missed Perth with a rib injury, Boult will head home after Melbourne and miss the Sydney test.
“It’s obviously gutting news for Trent and also for our group to have someone like that ruled out with his injuries,” said Latham.
In a rare highlight for New Zealand, seamer Neil Wagner captured his 200th test wicket when he dismissed Steve Smith for seven, the fourth time he has scalped the master batsman in the series.
But Head and Wade stood firm in the final overs to ensure Australia will return on day four with victory all but assured.
“Fair play to Australia the way they bowled,” said Latham.
“They were relentless and didn’t really let us have anything, unfortunately.”
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 29, 2019 12:29:47 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3 at MCG, Full Cricket Score: Hosts take 456-run lead at stumps
Australia vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2 at MCG, Full Cricket Score: Travis Head's ton puts hosts in commanding position
Australia vs New Zealand: Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon run riot as hosts hammer Kiwis to win first Test by huge margin