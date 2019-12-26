Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Australia and New Zealand will take on each other in the second Test of the three-match series on Thursday. Led by Tim Paine, hosts will aim to seal the series in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), after having taken a 1-0 lead in Perth in the first Test.

For Kane Williamson and Co, the equation is pretty simple. They need to beat Aussies in MCG and equalise. Then look to clinch the trophy at Sydney early next year. But that is easier said than done.

The onus will be on visitors' batsmen who failed to score even 200 in the two innings of the first Test. Williamson himself will be looking to lead this revival with the bat in hand after scoring a total of 48 runs in the first Test.

Australia's top order is in good form and expect them to come hard at the Kiwi pacers again.

Squad:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Jeet Raval, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.