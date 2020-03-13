Sydney: Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs in the first of three one-day internationals, all of which will be played with no spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia scored 258-7 after winning the toss and batting before restricting New Zealand to 187 in 41 overs. Opener David Warner led Australia with 67 runs while captain Aaron Finch added 60.

Australia's Mitch Marsh was named player of the match for his 27 runs and three wickets for 29.

Cricket Australia said earlier on Friday that the first two matches of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday and Sunday and a third on 20 March in Hobart would be played without spectators.

Kane Richardson was quarantined from Australia's cricket squad and ruled out of Friday's match with a “mild sore throat.” Cricket Australia officials later said his test came back negative for the coronavirus.

