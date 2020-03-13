First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
ZIM in BAN | 2nd T20I Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy Mar 15, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
SA in IND Mar 15, 2020
IND vs SA
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs New Zealand: David Warner, bowlers headline hosts' clinical win in first ODI in spectator-less Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs in the first of three one-day internationals, all of which will be played with no spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Associated Press, Mar 13, 2020 17:07:53 IST

Sydney: Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs in the first of three one-day internationals, all of which will be played with no spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia scored 258-7 after winning the toss and batting before restricting New Zealand to 187 in 41 overs. Opener David Warner led Australia with 67 runs while captain Aaron Finch added 60.

Australia vs New Zealand: David Warner, bowlers headline hosts clinical win in first ODI in spectator-less Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs in the first of three one-day internationals. Twitter @ICC

Australia's Mitch Marsh was named player of the match for his 27 runs and three wickets for 29.

Cricket Australia said earlier on Friday that the first two matches of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday and Sunday and a third on 20 March in Hobart would be played without spectators.

Kane Richardson was quarantined from Australia's cricket squad and ruled out of Friday's match with a “mild sore throat.” Cricket Australia officials later said his test came back negative for the coronavirus.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 17:07:53 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia Vs New Zealand, Australia Vs New Zealand 2020, Australian Cricket Team, Black Caps, Cricket, David Warner, Kane Richardson, Kiwis, Mitchell Marsh, New Zealand Cricket Team, Sports

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all