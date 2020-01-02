Australia vs New Zealand: Cricketers turn attention to deadly wildfires ahead of third Test in Sydney
Black armbands will be worn from the first day of the Test on Friday as a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives in the tragic fires, while emergency services personnel will be honored during the pre-match ceremony with a minute of applause.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Top Jammu and Kashmir bureaucrats under scanner in 'fake arms license scam'; call intercepts indicate officers directly in touch with gun syndicates
-
At Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, anti-CAA protesters ring in 2020 with national anthem, 'inquilab zindabad', 'azadi' slogans
-
The Queer Take: Divorced from death and disease, re-imagining desire without shame, and celebrating it
-
Ghost Stories movie review: Dibakar Banerjee's political short film elevates an otherwise bland anthology that just isn't scary
-
The future is sci-fi: A vision of the 2020s, seen through seven works of pop culture from the past
-
'Matoshree of Delhi' will control Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis says in jibe at Shiv Sena at Palghar rally
-
Iran-backed militia end siege of US embassy in Iraq after Washington dispatches extra troops, threatens reprisals against Tehran
-
Premier League: Arsenal down Manchester United to secure first win under Mikel Arteta; Leicester stay second with 3-0 victory
-
Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty reclaims 12,200-mark in opening session; Tata Steel top gainer
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
With the three-Test series between Australia and New Zealand decided, players from both teams will momentarily turn their attention away from the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground and to the deadly wildfires around the country.
Black armbands will be worn from the first day of the Test on Friday as a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives in the tragic fires, while emergency services personnel will be honored during the pre-match ceremony with a minute of applause.
NSW Rural Fire Service crews fight the Gospers Mountain Fires. AP
Cricket Australia also announced that two one-day international matches between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG in March will raise funds for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to help those affected by the fires.
Authorities on Thursday said seven people had died since Monday — and 15 this fire season — and nearly 400 homes have been destroyed in New South Wales state. The situation could worsen this weekend, when smoke could affect the second day of the Test.
The worst of the blazes are in Victoria state's east and on the New South Wales south coast, where thousands of people in isolated communities are ringed by fire and military helicopters have been deployed to reach them. There is also a “catastrophic” fire warning in Western Australia, while Tasmania and Queensland states have also been badly affected over the past several months.
Smoke from the southern New South Wales fires threatens to have play stopped at Sydney if it becomes too unhealthy or threatens vision. A domestic Twenty20 cricket match was called off in Canberra last month because of smoke haze and unhealthy conditions for the players.
Several Sydney grade cricket matches have already been affected, with paramedics called to at least one match to treat two non-asthmatic players.
The decision on whether to stop play at the test match would rest with ICC match referee Richie Richardson and the umpires as they closely monitor air quality and visibility.
New Zealand offspin bowler Will Somerville, who has lived in Sydney for most of his life, said any concern over smoke issues were inconsequential to those suffering from the fires, commonly called bushfires in Australia.
"It's bloody horrible, shocking, and it's been going on for so long," Somerville said. "I don't know what more to say. There's talk about smoke delaying this game but who cares? It doesn't mean anything compared with what people are going through."
Australia coach Justin Langer expressed similar sentiments as Somerville, noting "a lot of people are suffering" and that he would leave it up to others to monitor air quality and whether conditions were fit for play to proceed.
"The reality is this is a game of cricket," Langer said. "It will be the first time I'll ever say this in my life, I hope it rains a bit during the Test because Sydney needs it."
The McGrath Foundation will also remain as the chief charity partner for the Sydney "pink" test, as has been the case since 2009, to raise money for breast cancer nurses. The charity honors England-born Jane McGrath, wife of Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath, who died in 2008 from breast cancer.
Australia won the first test in Perth by 296 runs and the second in Melbourne by 247 runs, each with a day to spare. Australia is expected to retain an unchanged XI, with New Zealand set to make at least one injury-enforced change because of pace bowler Trent Boult's right hand fracture.
Squad:
Australia (from): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.
New Zealand (from): Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (captain).
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 02, 2020 10:07:52 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Hosts hint at playing unchanged side in third Test at SCG, coach Justin Langer says 'hard to make changes'
Cricket Australia to develop 'sustainability strategy' in 2020 amid climate change fears
Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Paine says team lucky to have 'high-quality' fast bowlers like James Pattinson in the squad