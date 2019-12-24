Australia vs New Zealand: Coach Justin Langer brushes off David Warner's injury concerns, says batsman is raring to go for Boxing Day Test
Australia coach Justin Langer brushed off opener David Warner's injury concerns and said that the batsman is raring to go for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
What really happened during the CAA protests at Muzaffarnagar? Ruptured knees, looted property tell tale of police excess
-
Key takeaways from Jharkhand poll results: Regional parties defy BJP's expansion plans, Congress hits right note with allies
-
IMF calls for 'urgent' action by India to reverse economic slowdown; says govt has limited options to boost spending amid high debt levels
-
Donald Trump impeachment: With fresh evidence in hand, Chuck Schumer demands more emails and documents
-
Fraught with hypocrisy, OIC should introspect upon human rights records of member States before lecturing India on minority rights
-
VOTE: From PV Sindhu winning World gold to Roger Federer's Wimbledon heartbreak, pick your top sporting moment of 2019
-
In Meghalaya's Smit village, examining the insiders versus outsiders debate at close quarters
-
Akshay Kumar on three consecutive hits in 2019 with Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and his hopes for Good Newwz
-
From Magnetic Fields 2019, snapshots of the most original festival fashion
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday brushed off opener David Warner's injury concerns and said that the batsman is raring to go for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.
File image of Australia opener David Warner. AP
Warner had to suffer a blow on his left hand during a net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday and had to get treatment from the team's medical staff.
"I have got absolutely no worries that he will be raring to go. There was a little concern for about two seconds, but then he saw the doctor and he's hitting balls again. He will be ready to go," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.
After being struck on his left hand, Warner came out to train on Tuesday morning. The batsman was seen in some discomfort as few times he was seen removing his left hand from his bat after playing a shot.
The coach also confirmed that pacer James Pattinson will be playing the upcoming Test against the Kiwis in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood. Earlier, Hazelwood was ruled out of the Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. He sustained the injury in the first Test against the Kiwis. The pacer had gone for scans and it revealed that he suffered a low-grade hamstring tear.
Australia had defeated New Zealand in the first Test and as a result, the side moved to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship. The Boxing Day Test will be played at the MCG from 26 t0 30 December.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 24, 2019 10:14:57 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Peter Siddle called into the host squad for second Test at MCG
Australia vs New Zealand: Hosts unchanged for first Test against neighbours in Perth
Australia vs New Zealand: Skipper Tim Paine says hosts are moving in right direction after 296-run victory in first Test