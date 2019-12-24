First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
SL in PAK | 2nd Test Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs New Zealand: Coach Justin Langer brushes off David Warner's injury concerns, says batsman is raring to go for Boxing Day Test

Australia coach Justin Langer brushed off opener David Warner's injury concerns and said that the batsman is raring to go for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

Asian News International, Dec 24, 2019 10:14:57 IST

Melbourne: Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday brushed off opener David Warner's injury concerns and said that the batsman is raring to go for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

Australia vs New Zealand: Coach Justin Langer brushes off David Warners injury concerns, says batsman is raring to go for Boxing Day Test

File image of Australia opener David Warner. AP

Warner had to suffer a blow on his left hand during a net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday and had to get treatment from the team's medical staff.

"I have got absolutely no worries that he will be raring to go. There was a little concern for about two seconds, but then he saw the doctor and he's hitting balls again. He will be ready to go," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

After being struck on his left hand, Warner came out to train on Tuesday morning. The batsman was seen in some discomfort as few times he was seen removing his left hand from his bat after playing a shot.

The coach also confirmed that pacer James Pattinson will be playing the upcoming Test against the Kiwis in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood. Earlier, Hazelwood was ruled out of the Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. He sustained the injury in the first Test against the Kiwis. The pacer had gone for scans and it revealed that he suffered a low-grade hamstring tear.

Australia had defeated New Zealand in the first Test and as a result, the side moved to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship. The Boxing Day Test will be played at the MCG from 26 t0 30 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 24, 2019 10:14:57 IST

Tags : Australia Vs New Zealand 2019, Australia Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Australia Vs New Zealand Test Series, David Warner, ICC World Test Championship, James Pattinson, Justin Langer, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all