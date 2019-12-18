First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
SL in PAK Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs New Zealand: Board urges MCG staff not to 'overreact' after abandonment of domestic match due to dangerous pitch

A Sheffield Shield match at the MCG was halted last week because of a dangerous surface on which several Western Australia batsmen took body blows from deliveries that reared up at them

Reuters, Dec 18, 2019 17:28:54 IST

Melbourne: Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts has urged Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) staff not to “overreact” to the abandonment of a domestic match due to a dangerous pitch by producing a flat wicket for next week’s Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

A Sheffield Shield match at the MCG was halted last week because of a dangerous surface on which several Western Australia batsmen took body blows from deliveries that reared up at them.

Australia vs New Zealand: Board urges MCG staff not to overreact after abandonment of domestic match due to dangerous pitch

File image of Melbourne Cricket Ground. AFP

The abandonment was embarrassing for groundsman Matt Page and Melbourne Cricket Club, but Roberts backed ground staff to produce a wicket that would challenge both batsman and bowler.

“We’re really keen to ensure that the MCC doesn’t overreact to the situation in the last Shield game,” he told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday.

“The great news was that no players were injured in that situation. We learned a lot from it ..."

“So we’re confident that there won’t be an overreaction, and that will see a better balance between bat and ball at the MCG.”

The MCG’s drop-in wicket has been under scrutiny since it was given a “poor” rating by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a dull draw between Australia and England in the 2017-18 Ashes series.

In last year’s annual Boxing Day Test, which begins on 26 December, India beat Australia by 137 runs, and the pitch was rated “average”. But the wicket was still criticised by media pundits and fans for offering bowlers little assistance on an opening day.

Roberts said the fresh wicket for the second Test between Australia and New Zealand would have more grass than the previous two Boxing Day strips.

“Other than that last Shield game, the condition of pitches at the MCG has been on a significant increase over the last period of time since Matt and the team took the concrete base out from under the pitches and replaced it with sand,” he said.

“The feedback from the curators is that it feels different to roll, the feedback from players is that it feels different and even sounds different to play on."

“It sounds like a proper turf wicket now rather than something that’s more like a concrete deck, so we’re really optimistic about Boxing Day.”

Australia lead the three-match series against New Zealand 1-0 after winning the pink-ball day-night opener by 296 runs in Perth.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 17:28:54 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs New Zealand 2019, Boxing Day Test, Cricket Australia, England, ICC, International Cricket Council, Kevin Roberts, Melbourne Cricket Ground, New Zealand, Perth, Sheffield Shield

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all