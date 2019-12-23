First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
SL in PAK | 2nd Test Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs New Zealand: Black Caps optimistic ahead of MCG Test after Trent Boult bowls to teammates in warmup game

New Zealand received a boost on Monday with Trent Boult appearing to be back to full fitness from a rib injury as he bowled against his own team mates in a warm-up match ahead of the second Test against Australia.

Reuters, Dec 23, 2019 18:49:17 IST

Melbourne: New Zealand received a boost on Monday with Trent Boult appearing to be back to full fitness from a rib injury as he bowled against his own team mates in a warm-up match ahead of the second Test against Australia.

The left-arm pace spearhead missed the 296-run first Test loss to Tim Paine’s side in Perth after sustaining the injury in New Zealand’s previous series against England.

Australia vs New Zealand: Black Caps optimistic ahead of MCG Test after Trent Boult bowls to teammates in warmup game

File photo Trent Boult. AP

However, the 30-year-old proved in a warm-up game on Sunday that he was ready to take the new ball again on Thursday when his side return to the MCG for their first Test since 1987.

Boult turned out for a Victoria XI against his team mates, bowling 11 overs for 23 runs and snaring the wicket of opening batsman Tom Latham.

“I was a proud representative of Victoria yesterday. It was good fun and nice to get some overs under my belt, field for a bit, and get some time in my legs,” Boult told reporters on Monday.

“It’s all going well, I feel like I’ve ticked the right boxes in terms of my rehab and preparations, and I’m looking forward to getting out there.

“It was more about rhythm and loading from my point of view.”

Latham said his team mate was back to his old self, welcome news for New Zealand as they look to level the three-match series.

“Boulty is tracking pretty well and he was running in pretty hard,” he said.

“He was his usual self in the nets the other day, bouncing around, which is a good sign. It’s great to have the quality of Trent come back into the side.”

New Zealand’s preparations for the Test were disrupted due to extreme heat in Melbourne with one day of their warm-up match against the Victoria XI abandoned before play began.

The MCG pitch will be scrutinised heavily after a first-class game between Western Australia and Victoria was abandoned earlier this month because it was considered dangerous.

Groundsman Matt Page, however, told reporters on Monday the wicket for the Boxing Day Test would be a fair contest between bat and ball and Boult said he was looking forward to seeing how it played.

“We’re probably expecting something definitely different in terms of the wicket here, from how it’s played over the last few years,” he said.

“From my point of view, I’m going to be looking to pitch the ball up, swing it around and hopefully get some wickets that way.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 18:49:17 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs New Zealand, Australia Vs New Zealand 2019, Black Caps, Cricket, Melbourne Cricket Ground, New Zealand, Sports, Test Cricket, Victoria XI

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all