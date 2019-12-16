Australia vs New Zealand: Aussies dismantled Kiwis by wearing them down as visitors failed in adjusting to difficult conditions
Australia captain Tim Paine delivered a masterclass in captaincy. It can be easy to see an opponent being uncomfortable and get too aggressive. Instead Paine played the long game, and played it brilliantly.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 18th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Dec 19th, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act Protests LIVE Updates: Many Jamia students decide to leave for home as situation remains tense
-
Citizenship Amendment Act imposes a homeland for Hindus on a culturally diverse region and Assam's youth will have none of it
-
CG Power imbroglio: Gautam Thapar cites board approvals; rejects allegations of fund misuse amid governance lapses
-
After Mamata Banerjee, Prashant Kishor's IPAC to help another NDA rival; group teams up with AAP ahead of Delhi polls
-
Donald Trump's lasting legacy is that he will leave in his wake a weaker USA, with his sensibilities seared into it
-
Premier League: Kevin De Bruyne masterclass helps Manchester City beat Arsenal; Spurs edge past Wolves
-
Ten best TV shows of the decade, ranked: From Fleabag, Breaking Bad to BoJack Horseman and True Detective
-
Controversy over Telugu 'imposition' in TN is symptomatic of growing linguistic nationalism in India
-
Kashmir’s forests face the axe: Forest Advisory Committee approves diversion of 727 hectares in 33 days
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
To be a truly great team requires the ability to overcome situations where everything is stacked against you. New Zealand found themselves in a situation like that in the 1st Test and did not overcome it.
New Zealand were outplayed and Australia deserve credit for being so clinical, but it is important to note the advantages that Australia had in this match.
Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series after 296-run win in 1st Test. AP
The pitch at Optus Stadium was one that provided variance in bounce but offered little sideways movement. That's perfect for Australia, but the complete opposite of New Zealand pitches.
The temperature was very hot and there was no wind. New Zealand conditions are generally cool with gusty cross-winds.
The injury on day one to Lockie Ferguson only compounded the troubles. It meant that New Zealand had to rely on part time bowlers to do the work, and it meant that Australia could just play for time and wear New Zealand out.
And that's exactly what they did. Tim Paine delivered a masterclass in captaincy. It can be easy to see an opponent being uncomfortable and get too aggressive. Instead Paine played the long game, and played it brilliantly.
Australia scored less than 250 runs on day one. They had the conditions in their favour, New Zealand were a bowler down, and the pitch was probably at its best for batting, yet Australia only went at 2.78 runs per over. Some of that was good bowling, but a lot of that was Australia playing cautiously.
They knew that every over that they batted would take a little more energy out of the New Zealanders later in the Test. Runs were not as important as time. Australia built two good partnerships, 132 runs between Marcus Labuschagne and Steven Smith that took close to 50 overs and then a 76-run partnership between Labuschagne and Travis Head, that came at a much faster pace off just over 19 overs.
Smith did not look fluent at all, and really struggled with the field and line off attack from New Zealand, and Wagner in particular. He was lucky to survive a good spell of bowling from Lockie Ferguson, and was also troubled at times by Mitchell Santner, but the key battle, and one that will be anticipated for the rest of the series, was between him and Wagner.
Labuschagne, however, looked like he was batting on a different pitch to everyone else. It was as if there was a magnet in the ball and the centre of his bat. He is truly an exciting talent.
There is a theory that 10 hours in the field normally results in two quick wickets. Australia were bowled out a couple of minutes past the 10 hour mark, but in that heat it was probably worth 13 hours.
Wickets fell quickly and even then, once the New Zealand batsmen had shaken the lead from their legs, they were facing the new ball under lights. As the Test wore on, we would see just how difficult a proposition that would be.
New Zealand were probably guilty of playing too aggressively on the second evening, and they also were clearly tired, but tired batsmen still can survive poor bowling. Australia bowled well instead. They had clear plans and all the batsmen except Ross Taylor looked like they were struggling against them.
However, New Zealand still had a chance on Day 3 to stay in the match. Two big partnerships and a score of 350 would have been enough to make this match very difficult for Australia to win. Even batting until tea would have made a big difference.
Instead Australia bowled beautifully and cleaned up the tail. New Zealand had an opportunity, but Australia snatched it away. That was the opportunity that New Zealand had to step up and be a great side. But they were unable to take it.
They caused some issues in the evening session, with aggressive bowling from Southee and Wagner, but by then it was too little too late.
That onslaught from Southee and Wagner will have caused some concerns for the Australian camp. Australian coach Justin Langer admitted that it was exactly the tactics that they were expecting and had been preparing for, but those preparations will need to be revised, as they lost five wickets for the addition of only 29 runs, and the batsmen generally looked to be caught in two minds about how to play.
For New Zealand there are two players in particular who really did not turn up. Mitchell Santner bowled 41 overs without taking a wicket, and without really even creating any pressure. That was on a pitch where Nathan Lyon took 6/111 and Jeet Raval and Marcus Labuschagne both picked up a wicket with their part time leg spin. Santner also only scored a total of two runs, and missed a run out opportunity. As an all round game, it would be hard to be much worse.
Raval is the other headache for the New Zealand selectors. He also scored only two runs, and while he got two very good deliveries, the job of an opener is to be able to diffuse very good deliveries. If he is not able to do that, then it is difficult to see what he is doing in the side.
The positions of Raval and Santner will be under scrutiny, but there is only an obvious replacement for one (Todd Astle is in the squad, and is, like Santner, a spin bowling all rounder) so Raval is likely to still remain in the playing XI.
New Zealand have an important challenge in Melbourne. There will be thousands of kiwi fans making the 4 hour flight across the Tasman Sea to see their team play in a historic match. The last two times New Zealand played Tests at this venue they made Australia fight hard to just hold on for a draw. They will need a much better performance than they provided in Perth if they are going to repeat that.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 16, 2019 09:19:30 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st Test at Perth, Day 2: New Zealand trail by 307 runs
Highlights, Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 at Perth full cricket score: Starc, Lyon take four wickets each as hosts claim big win
Australia vs New Zelaand: Marnus Labuschagne’s century powers hosts to advantage in day-night Test