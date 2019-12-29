Australia vs New Zealand: Aussie pacer Peter Siddle announces retirement from international cricket after 67 Tests
Siddle announced his international retirement on Sunday, with Australia in a comfortable position on day four of the Boxing Day Test.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Understanding the chronology: A few fundamental truths about the CAA, NRC, NPR and all the threads that bind the three together
-
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over issue of NPR, NRC, says these exercises 'will be more disastrous than demonetisation'
-
From Marriage Story to Made in Heaven, how mediators influenced rocky relationships on screen this year
-
Sensex rallies 411 points, Nifty above 12,200-mark; bank stocks spurt ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's meet with PSB heads tomorrow
-
Australia fires: Govt announces compensation of up to $6,000 for volunteer firefighters in New South Wales, may receive additional paid leave
-
Badminton in 2019, Part 2: PV Sindhu’s World Championship triumph sole redeeming feature of forgettable year for Indian shuttlers
-
In Bihar's Aurangabad, police raid Muslim households to 'quell' CAA unrest, alter age of minors in FIR to identify them as adults
-
Six months in Meghalaya's Smit village: Time, modernity may prove most insidious incursions yet
-
Goa Photo Festival chronicles the pathos in people's lives, their private spaces, and food practices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Veteran pace bowler Peter Siddle is retiring from international after being left out of Australia's squad for the third cricket Test against New Zealand.
The 35-year-old Siddle, who played the last of his 67 Tests during the 2019 tour to England when Australia retained the Ashes, was called into the squad for the ongoing second Test in Melbourne as injury cover but was not selected in the starting XI.
File image of Peter Siddle. Reuters
He announced his international retirement on Sunday, with Australia in a comfortable position on day four of the Boxing Day Test. A consistent and reliable seamer who took 221 Test wickets at an average of 30.66, Siddle will continue to play domestic cricket with Victoria in Australia and Essex in England.
"It's always hard to know when the right time is," Siddle told Fox Cricket. “The Ashes was the main goal, to try and ... be a part of that series.”
Siddle said once he'd “ticked that off,” he spoke to Australia captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer about his selection prospects.
“The chance of getting maybe one last crack came up in Australia. To do it at home would have been nice, but I can be content with 67 Tests,” he said. "Just to play one (Test) is amazing. To play what I did, it’s truly special.”
A product of rural Victoria where he competed in junior wood-chopping events, Siddle converted to a vegan diet in 2012 and has become known for his fondness for eating over a dozen bananas during a day’s play.
His career highlights include taking a Test hat-trick against England in Brisbane on his 26th birthday on 10 November, 2010. Siddle also played a prominent role with a haul of 16 wickets in Australia’s 5-0 Ashes sweep on home soil in 2013-14.
Langer praised Siddle as the "heart and soul" of the team.
"He is the everything of what a team player is. He has given his heart and soul to the Australian team and the game of cricket," Langer said.
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan described Siddle on Sunday as someone who “just keeps running in for you”.
“He’s a captain’s dream,” Vaughan told Fox Cricket.
Siddle’s career tally of Test wickets is the 13th-highest for an Australian. While it was hard to pick a career highlight, he said the Ashes hat-trick was “pretty good.”
Australia picked uncapped legspinner Mitchell Swepson at Siddle's expense for the third Test against New Zealand, which starts 3 January in Sydney.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 29, 2019 08:12:42 IST
Also See
Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult on track for 'dream' Boxing Day Test
Australia vs New Zealand: Peter Siddle called into the host squad for second Test at MCG
Australia vs New Zealand: BJ Watling expects Black Caps pacers to persist with short-ball stuff at MCG in Boxing Day Test