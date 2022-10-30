Australia will lock horns with Ireland in a Super 12 Group 1 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane. It will be a virtual do-or-die clash for both teams as they have one win, one loss, and a washed-out encounter under their belt so far.

Hence, a loss in the upcoming game would practically kill either side’s chances to qualify for the semis.

Notably, Ireland stunned England by beating them at the MCG by the DLS method in a rain-curtailed match, whereas their last match against Afghanistan got abandoned. On the other hand, Australia lost their opening game against New Zealand but bounced with a win against Sri Lanka in their second game. However, their last game against England got abandoned due to rain.

Australia and Ireland have clashed against each other in a T20I game only once so far. Australia faced Ireland in Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2012 where the former defeated Ireland by 7 wickets.

Australia vs Ireland Live streaming and telecast details:

When will the Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland take place?

The Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland will be held on Monday, October 31.

Where will the Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland take place?

The Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane.

When will the Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland start?

The Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

How to watch the live broadcast of the Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland in India?

Live broadcast of the Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland in India?

Live streaming of the Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website