London: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma Saturday refused to comment on the Mahendra Singh Dhoni gloves controversy, saying he has no idea whatsoever about the issue.

"I have no idea about it at all," Rohit told reporters on the eve of India's World Cup clash against defending champions Australia on Sunday.

"I am not the captain. I don't know what is happening with that and have nothing to say about it. Let's see what happens tomorrow."

During India's opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni's green keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) had sought permission from the ICC to allow Dhoni to continue sporting the insignia but the World Governing body eventually cited regulations in denying the permission.

