Australia vs England, weather update in Birmingham: Consistent presence of clouds, hint of showers expected at Edgbaston

As far as weather update for Thursday is concerned, Birmingham will be partly cloudy throughout the day but the day is expected to witness the entire cricket match.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 11, 2019 08:54:03 IST

Australia vs England, Edgbaston, Birmingham Weather Update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England and Australia will tussle hard in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 today at Edgbaston in Birmingham to set up a final clash against New Zealand. India were knocked out of the tournament with New Zealand posting a 18-run win in a nerve-wracking first semi-final on Wednesday. The match which was panned across two days, courtesy of rain interruption, resulted in a nail-biter with Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni forming a 116-run partnership but failing to finish off the job with the bat.

Australia would aim to enter another World Cup final on Thursday. AFP

Eoin Morgan's side would be hoping to make their first final after 1992. But Australia would be a hard nut to crack as they are a team which plays well at the big stages. Aaron Finch's side, however, have received a blow in form of Usman Khawaja's injury. It is confirmed that Peter Handscomb will replace him in the playing XI, as told by coach Justin Langer during the press conference. Irrespective of who plays or not, in the end, it will all boil down to which team handles the semi-final pressure well as seen in the first semi-final.

As far as weather update for Thursday is concerned, Birmingham will be partly cloudy throughout the day. As per Accuweather, a couple of showers are expected here and there. However, we may see a result coming on the same day of the match. Not to forget, that like the first semi-final, if it rains in Birmingham and the play is abandoned, the match will continue on the reserve day (12 July). Fans will have their fingers crossed that it does not go to the reserve day though.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 08:54:03 IST

