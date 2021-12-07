Australia vs England, The Ashes 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Aus vs Eng Matches Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia begin a new era under the captaincy of Pat Cummins as they begin their defence of the urn with the first Ashes Test against England starting on Wednesday, 8 December in Brisbane.

Australia currently hold the urn, having won the 2017-18 edition of the oldest cricketing competition at home by a 4-0 margin. They managed to hold on to the urn a year and a half later, avoiding their first series defeat on English soil in 18 years as the 2019 Ashes ended in a 2-2 draw.

Cummins will be taking over the reigns of the Australian Test team following Tim Paine's decision to step down from the role following his involvement in the sexting scandal that has also led to the wicketkeeper-batter taking an indefinite break from the sport.

Steve Smith, who was the leader before the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, has been appointed Cummins' deputy, with the hosts seeking a return to winning ways in the longest format, having lost to India 2-1 at home the last time they played red-ball cricket.

England too didn't fare well against the same opponent in their last Test outing, conceding a 2-1 lead to Virat Kohli and company at home heading into the fifth and final Test — which had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns expressed by some members of the touring party.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of the first Ashes Test is concerned:

When will the first Ashes Test between Australia and England take place?

The first Ashes Test between Australia and England will take place between 8 to 12 December, 2021.

What is the venue for first Ashes Test?

The match will take place at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, also known as 'The Gabba'.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 5.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 5 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast The Ashes?

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on SonyLiv. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary.

