An enthralling contest is on the cards when hosts Australia take on arch-rivals England in a Super 12 contest of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Both Australia and England have played two games in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage so far, with both having won and lost a game each.

While Australia began with a defeat to New Zealand on the opening day of the Super 12 stage, the defending champions bounced back to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their second match.

England, meanwhile, kickstarted their campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan, but that was followed by a five-run defeat to Ireland in a rain-marred contest in Melbourne.

For Australia, it will be paramount that David Warner gets back to his best. To put to context, Warner has endured scores of 5 and 11 against New Zealand and Sri Lanka respectively, and while Aaron Finch did score an unbeaten 31 against Sri Lanka, much more will be expected from the duo as well as rest of the Australian top and middle-order.

England will have to be wary of Marcus Stoinis, who was in top form against Sri Lanka with a quickfire 59* off 18 balls.

England’s Sam Curran ran riot against Afghanistan in the first match, scalping a five-wicket haul, and he followed it up with a couple of more wickets in the Ireland game. Curran is fourth in the top wicket-takers list this edition, with seven scalps, just two behind leader, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga.

Australia, meanwhile, have suffered setbacks this tournament. While Adam Zampa had missed out on the opener after testing positive for COVID-19, Matthew Wade too was infected with the disease just a day before the England clash, but he is still likely to take part in the contest.

Ahead of Australia vs England, here’s everything you need to know:

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between Australia and England take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between Australia and England will be played on Friday, 28 October.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between Australia and England be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between Australia and England will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between Australia and England begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between Australia and England will start at 1:30 pm IST (7 pm local time).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between Australia and England?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between Australia and England Live on Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the Live stream of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between Australia and England?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between Australia and England will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills