Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Australia vs England Live Cricket Score and Commentary, 3rd ODI at Melbourne

Australia vs England Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Follow lives scores, updates and commentary from AUS vs ENG 3rd ODI at Melbourne.

Australia vs England Live Cricket Score and Commentary, 3rd ODI at Melbourne

Australia vs England 3rd ODI: live score and updates. AP

Toss news: England won the toss and opted to field in the Melbourne ODI.

Playing XIs: Pat Cummins is back as the captain of Australia.

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England XI: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(w/c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Olly Stone

Preview: Australia have already clinched the three-match series by winning the first two ODIs. The hosts won the first ODI by 6 wickets and beat England by 72 runs in the second ODI.

England will look to salvage some pride by collecting a consolation win on Tuesday while the hosts will be looking to complete a series sweep over the reigning ODI and T20 world champions. England’s openers have filed to do well in both the ODIs so far and the team will hope for a better start from them at Melbourne to give Australia a tough fight The Aussies have been pretty good overall.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler(c), Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis,Riley Meredith, Cameron Green

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 22, 2022 08:50:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Australia vs England 2nd ODI in Sydney HIGHLIGHTS: AUS bundle out ENG for 208, win by 72 runs
First Cricket News

Australia vs England 2nd ODI in Sydney HIGHLIGHTS: AUS bundle out ENG for 208, win by 72 runs

Australia vs England 2nd ODI, HIGHLIGHTS: Australia took a 2-0 unassailable lead with a 72-run win the second match

Australia vs England: ‘It was best I've felt in about six years’, Steve Smith on his innings in 1st ODI
First Cricket News

Australia vs England: ‘It was best I've felt in about six years’, Steve Smith on his innings in 1st ODI

Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 80 from 77 deliveries in the first ODI against England, and was also caught mouthing, ‘I’m back baby.’

Watch: Ashton Agar's extraordinary fielding at boundary wins internet
First Cricket News

Watch: Ashton Agar's extraordinary fielding at boundary wins internet

Ashton Agar produced a stunning fielding effort to save a certain six in the 1st Australia vs England ODI.