Hosts England will take on Australia in the second semi-final at Birmingham of this World Cup on Thursday. This is the first time after 1992 that England have qualified for the semis of an ODI World Cup. Therefore, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top but before that let’s have a look at a few of the stats and facts.

Australia have won each of their last four World Cup matches against England. The last time England defeated Australia was in 1992 ODI World Cup. On the other end, England have won each of their last 10 international matches at Birmingham.

Australia have never lost an ODI World Cup semi-final match. Their semi-final match against South Africa at Birmingham ended in a tie in 1999.

Both teams’ openers have performed well throughout the tournament as it can be seen from the averages of top-order while England are the only team whose middle-order batsmen have scored 1000-plus runs in this tournament so far.

Australian bowlers have taken 74 wickets in this tournament so far which is the joint most for any side alongside India and New Zealand. Their bowlers' SR of 33.9 is the second best for any team in this tournament thus far. On the other hand, no England bowler has taken a four-for or five-for in the tournament so far. It will be intriguing to see who will put his hand up for England in the second semi-final of this year’s World Cup.

There is a massive difference in batting averages of both the captains in this year’s World Cup. Moreover, Aaron Finch has hit seven tons against England in ODIs — the most by any player. Eoin Morgan’s batting SR of 116.11 in this tournament so far is the highest for any player among those who have scored at least 300 runs.

Therefore, Australia have the big-match experience while England have the home advantage. If England reach the final, we will definitely have a new World Cup winner, but can they restrict Australia first from entering into the final?

Trivia:

David Warner needs to score 19 more runs to become the joint second-fastest player to score 5,000 ODI runs.

David Warner needs to score 17 more runs to become the fastest player to score 1,000 World Cup runs.

Mitchell Starc needs to take one more wicket to go past Glenn McGrath’s record (26 wickets in 2006-07) of taking most wickets in an ODI World Cup edition.

