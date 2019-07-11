England seem primed to win their maiden title but it will take a special effort to upstage arch-rivals and record five-time champions Australia in the second World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

England have turned it around following their first-round exit in the 2015 edition and have become a formidable one-day side.

Considering the firepower the hosts possess, many current and former players have said it is England's World Cup to lose, a trophy they have not been able to lift despite making the final in 1979, 1987 and 1992.

And between them and a fourth shot at the title, stand familiar foes Australia who have been so consistent in the mega event that they are yet to lose a semifinal, having won six and one being a dramatic tie against South Africa in the 1999 edition.

While England don't have injury issues, Australia coach Langer has already confirmed Peter Handscomb will replace an injured Usman Khawaja in the playing eleven.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has recovered from a side strain he sustained against South Africa.

When will Australia vs England match take place?

The Australia vs England match will take place on 11 July 2019.

Where will Australia vs England match be played?

The Australia vs England match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time does Australia vs England match begin?

The Australia vs England match begins at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled for 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs England match?

The Australia vs England match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full team squads:

England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

With Agency inputs