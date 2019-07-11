Australia vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'It's coming home', Twitter reacts to Eoin Morgan and Co storming into first final since 1992
England reached its first Cricket World Cup final in 27 years by trouncing defending champion Australia by eight wickets on Thursday, ensuring there will be a first-time winner of the sport's biggest prize.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Jason Roy smashed three sixes in a row in his box-office knock of 85 off 65 balls, helping England reach its target of 224 in 32.1 overs.
Australia failed to win a World Cup semi-final for the first time in eight attempts, unable to defend a total of 223 that it limped to after being reduced to 14-3 after winning the toss.
England, the tournament host, will play New Zealand in the final at Lord's on Sunday. It will be England's fourth World Cup final, and New Zealand's second — and neither team has won it.
Showing no nerves chasing a competitive but hardly formidable target, the English played the same attacking cricket they have produced over the last four years which has taken them to the top of the one-day international rankings.
Let us now take a look at how former and current England cricketers, politicians and other folks on Twitter from various walks of life reacted to the comprehensive English victory at Edgbaston:
The British PM wished the team good luck for the big final:
'Awesome' is the word that comes to the English pacer's mind:
Bet he shed a tear while typing this tweet:
'Easy enough' goes the South Africa-born England batsman:
A tale of two World Cup semi-finals played exactly a year apart:
"It's coming home!":
Has been a long wait for the English cricket:
Here's another 1992 comparison:
A rare occurrence in this sport:
Jofradamus strikes again:
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jul 11, 2019 23:05:40 IST
