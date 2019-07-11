First Cricket
Australia vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'It's coming home', Twitter reacts to Eoin Morgan and Co storming into first final since 1992

England reached its first Cricket World Cup final in 27 years by trouncing defending champion Australia by eight wickets on Thursday, ensuring there will be a first-time winner of the sport's biggest prize.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 11, 2019 23:05:40 IST

Birmingham: England reached its first Cricket World Cup final in 27 years by trouncing defending champion Australia by eight wickets on Thursday, ensuring there will be a first-time winner of the sport's biggest prize.

Jason Roy smashed three sixes in a row in his box-office knock of 85 off 65 balls, helping England reach its target of 224 in 32.1 overs.

Australia failed to win a World Cup semi-final for the first time in eight attempts, unable to defend a total of 223 that it limped to after being reduced to 14-3 after winning the toss.

England, the tournament host, will play New Zealand in the final at Lord's on Sunday. It will be England's fourth World Cup final, and New Zealand's second — and neither team has won it.

Showing no nerves chasing a competitive but hardly formidable target, the English played the same attacking cricket they have produced over the last four years which has taken them to the top of the one-day international rankings.

Let us now take a look at how former and current England cricketers, politicians and other folks on Twitter from various walks of life reacted to the comprehensive English victory at Edgbaston:

The British PM wished the team good luck for the big final:

  'Awesome' is the word that comes to the English pacer's mind:

 

Bet he shed a tear while typing this tweet:

  'Easy enough' goes the South Africa-born England batsman:

 

A tale of two World Cup semi-finals played exactly a year apart:

  "It's coming home!":

 

Has been a long wait for the English cricket:

  Here's another 1992 comparison:

 

A rare occurrence in this sport:

  Jofradamus strikes again:

 

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 23:05:40 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

