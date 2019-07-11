Birmingham: England reached its first Cricket World Cup final in 27 years by trouncing defending champion Australia by eight wickets on Thursday, ensuring there will be a first-time winner of the sport's biggest prize.

Jason Roy smashed three sixes in a row in his box-office knock of 85 off 65 balls, helping England reach its target of 224 in 32.1 overs.

Australia failed to win a World Cup semi-final for the first time in eight attempts, unable to defend a total of 223 that it limped to after being reduced to 14-3 after winning the toss.

England, the tournament host, will play New Zealand in the final at Lord's on Sunday. It will be England's fourth World Cup final, and New Zealand's second — and neither team has won it.

Showing no nerves chasing a competitive but hardly formidable target, the English played the same attacking cricket they have produced over the last four years which has taken them to the top of the one-day international rankings.

Let us now take a look at how former and current England cricketers, politicians and other folks on Twitter from various walks of life reacted to the comprehensive English victory at Edgbaston:

The British PM wished the team good luck for the big final:

Great win for @EnglandCricket today – every England fan will have enjoyed that one! Good luck for Sunday 🏏#ENGvAUS #CWC19 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 11, 2019

'Awesome' is the word that comes to the English pacer's mind:

Bet he shed a tear while typing this tweet:

Beautiful #WeAreEngland

Just Beautiful 🏏 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 11, 2019

'Easy enough' goes the South Africa-born England batsman:

A tale of two World Cup semi-finals played exactly a year apart:

On this day in 2018, England lost a World Cup semi-final against Croatia. A year later, England have won a World Cup semi-final against Australia. It* really is coming home. *(Cricket) pic.twitter.com/CYmWrnIgo9 — Coral (@Coral) July 11, 2019

"It's coming home!":

Has been a long wait for the English cricket:

9,969 days of waiting... and now we can't wait for Sunday. — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 11, 2019

Here's another 1992 comparison:

England in the final. It’s 1992 again! — Aneesh Madani (@aneeshmadani) July 11, 2019

A rare occurrence in this sport:

Australia don’t make the final of a men’s ODI World Cup. A collection of words that have be strung together five times in 44 years. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 11, 2019

Jofradamus strikes again:

Want to go to lords — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 29, 2014

With inputs from AP

