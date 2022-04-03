Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Australia women vs England women Final Live update: Alyssa Healy brings up run-a-ball hundred

Australia Women Vs England Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Australia Women Vs England Women At Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 03 April, 2022

03 April, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia Women

Australia Women

242/1 (40.4 ov)

Final
England Women

England Women

Yet To Bat

Australia Women England Women
242/1 (40.4 ov) - R/R 5.95

Play In Progress

Alyssa Healy (W) - 44

Beth Mooney - 31

Current Partnership Last Wicket 160/1 (29.1)

82 (82) R/R: 7.13

Beth Mooney 31(30)

Rachael Haynes 68(93) S.R (73.11)

c Tammy Beaumont b Sophie Ecclestone
ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Australia women vs England women Final Live update: Alyssa Healy brings up run-a-ball hundred

09:06 (IST)

After 39 overs,Australia Women 233/1 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 123 , Beth Mooney 29)

Brunt returns for another spell, and is off to a poor start by firing one down leg that Healy has no problem guiding wide of the keeper towards fine leg for her 17th boundary. Offers Mooney a similar delivery in the final ball, yielding a result similar to the one in the first ball. 12 from the over, with three singles and a wide also coming in this over.

09:01 (IST)

After 38 overs,Australia Women 221/1 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 117 , Beth Mooney 24)

FOUR! It’s raining boundaries for Healy today, as she collects her 16th four with a scoop towards fine leg. She keeps the scoreboard ticking with a single two balls later. Appeal for stumping against Mooney in the final ball is taken upstairs, and the southpaw’s foot is firmly inside by the time the bails are whipped off.

08:56 (IST)

After 37 overs,Australia Women 216/1 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 112 , Beth Mooney 24)

Shrubsole continues. Single off each of the first two balls. Mooney collects a brace off the fourth followed by a boundary off the fifth, cutting the ball past backward point. Eight from the over.

08:52 (IST)

After 36 overs,Australia Women 208/1 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 111 , Beth Mooney 17)

Cross replaces Ecclestone. Healy meanwhile collects a brace off the first ball after guiding the ball over midwicket, before making room and driving the ball through extra cover for a boundary. Collects a single off the third. Mooney attempts a scoop in vain in the fourth, before punching the ball through the covers for a single off the fifth. Healy ends the over with an inside out slog over mid off to collect her 15th boundary of the day. Australia meanwhile, cross the 200-mark with 14 overs still left.

08:48 (IST)

Part of an elite club!

08:47 (IST)

After 35 overs,Australia Women 196/1 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 100 , Beth Mooney 16)

Shrubsole returns. Healy brings up the magical number with a single in the second delivery, before helps herself to a second boundary next ball, clearing mid on. Four byes added in the final delivery with the ball sneaking through Mooney’s defence and narrowly missing the stumps. Nine from the over.

08:46 (IST)
Alyssa Healy brings up her century — her 5th in ODI cricket and second in the ongoing World Cup! Brings up the milestone in exactly a hundred balls, collecting 13 boundaries along the way!

08:46 (IST)

After 34 overs,Australia Women 187/1 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 99 , Beth Mooney 12)

Tidy over from Ecclestone with just two coming off it, including a wide in the fourth ball. Healy’s on 99 at the end of this over.

08:43 (IST)

After 33 overs,Australia Women 185/1 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 98 , Beth Mooney 12)

Mooney collects a brace off the second delivery after cutting the ball behind point before collecting her first boundary two balls later, leaping to a short ball from Sciver and ramping it over the keeper’s gloves. 10 from the over, including three singles and a wide.

08:36 (IST)

After 32 overs,Australia Women 175/1 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 96 , Beth Mooney 5)

Ecclestone continues. Single conceded by the left-arm spinner off each delivery barring the fifth. Healy, meanwhile, is one hit away from her second ton of the tournament.

08:46 (IST)

Alyssa Healy brings up her century — her 5th in ODI cricket and second in the ongoing World Cup! Brings up the milestone in exactly a hundred balls, collecting 13 boundaries along the way!
08:24 (IST)

OUT! Haynes departs for 68 as England finally break the mammoth opening stand! The southpaw ends up getting a thick leading edge while looking to smash the ball down the ground; Beaumont settles under the ball and takes a safe catch near point. Ecclestone delivers the breakthrough! AUS 160/1

Haynes c Beaumont b Ecclestone 68(93)
08:05 (IST)

FIFTY up for Alyssa Healy, the wicketkeeper-batter taking 62 deliveries to bring up the milestone — seven fewer than what her opening partner needed earlier today. AUS 109/0
07:59 (IST)

After 22 overs,Australia Women 105/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 47 , Rachael Haynes 53)

Healy and Haynes deal in the ones and twos in this over, with seven runs coming off Ecclestone’s fourth. Meanwhile the opening stand is in excess of 100, Healy bringing up the milestone with a brace in the second delivery.
07:52 (IST)

FIFTY UP  for Rachael Haynes in 69 balls — her 19th in ODIs and her fourth fifty-plus score in the ongoing World Cup! She brings up the milestone with a single in the 21st over.
07:24 (IST)

After 14 overs,Australia Women 63/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 26 , Rachael Haynes 34)

Dean’s even more expensive in her second over of the day as she ends up conceding two boundaries in three balls to Rachael Haynes, who goes past Debbie Hockley’s record for most runs in a single edition of the Women’s World Cup. Hockley had collected 456 runs in 1997. Haynes has seven more at the moment.
07:21 (IST)

The fifty partnership comes up between Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy for the opening wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single at the start of the 13th over. AUS 50/0
06:15 (IST)

Teams:

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole
06:05 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss, and opt to bowl in the World Cup final!

Australia vs England, Women's World Cup 2022 final LIVE updates: Brunt returns for another spell, and is off to a poor start by firing one down leg that Healy has no problem guiding wide of the keeper towards fine leg for her 17th boundary. Offers Mooney a similar delivery in the final ball, yielding a result similar to the one in the first ball. 12 from the over, with three singles and a wide also coming in this over.

Preview: Relentless Australia will be out to underline their credentials as one of game's greatest sides against a battle-hardened England unit that will also seek greatness in a blockbuster ICC Women's World Cup final here on Sunday.

Both England and Australia have been marching towards the big day in their own way.

Heather Knight and Meg Lanning pose with the World Cup. Twitter/@ICC

Heather Knight and Meg Lanning pose with the World Cup. Twitter/@ICC

Defending champions England have been emboldened by an incredible turnaround that saw them prevail in five must-win games after losing their first three matches of the tournament.

While the Australians, gunning for a record seventh world title, have been on a roll extending their winning streak to 11 matches.

Interestingly, despite having won 10 of the previous 11 World Cups between them, England and Australia will face off in an ICC World Cup final for the first time in 34 years.

The two sides started their campaigns together almost a month ago in Hamilton and will end them together, one holding the trophy, the other looking on at the Hagley Oval.

Australia have lost only one World Cup final but it was not too far away from the setting for Sunday's finale. Back in 2000, just down the road from Christchurch at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, Australia lost the closest final the tournament has ever seen, defeated by New Zealand by just four runs.

That year, England recorded their worst-ever World Cup finish of fifth before fighting back to take the trophy from Australia in 2009.

In doing so, they would go on to have a remarkable year also claiming their first, and only, T20 World Cup as well as an Ashes victory.

It is something that Australia are hoping to match 13 years later, as they already hold the T20 trophy having secured that on home soil in 2020 before the Ashes were wrapped up with two games to spare in February, but the one-day World Cup evades them.

Vice-captain Rachael Haynes already has a winner's medal from 2013, and she is well on her way to a competition record, the opening batter sitting on 429 runs for the tournament, 27 behind Debbie Hockley of New Zealand's all-time best set in 1997.

That is not the only record that could be broken on Sunday as left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has the chance to surpass Australian Lyn Fullston, whose haul of 23 wickets in 1982 remains the mark to beat.

Ecclestone sits on 20 wickets having taken her maiden international five-wicket haul in the semi-final win against South Africa ending on six for 36, the best figures by an England bowler in a World Cup.

The left-arm spinner is emblematic of England's journey throughout the tournament in that she is peaking at exactly the right time.

The 22-year-old started with her worst-ever figures in ODI cricket with no wicket for 77 against Australia.

It highlighted just how shaky a start England had; dropped catches allowed Australia to put on 310 for three in the opening game before more fielding woes gave the West Indies a famous win.

South Africa defeated England for the first time in a World Cup for 22 years to leave the defending champions reeling with three defeats from their first three games as their four remaining clashes became must-win.

And win they did, defeating India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh to book their place in the knockouts and set up a rematch of the 2017 semi-final with South Africa.

England saw off the Proteas comfortably to keep their hopes of a fifth title alive, and Ecclestone praised captain Heather Knight's leadership as she guided her side back from the brink.

Knight has the chance to create history as the first England captain to guide her side to back-to-back trophies.

Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry is on track to take her place in the showpiece, having missed the team's last two matches in New Zealand with a back issue. She underwent two crunch training sessions in Christchurch ahead of the final.

When will the match start ?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Final will start at 6.30am (IST).

What's the venue?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Final will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday, 3 April.

Where can I see the match?

Tune into Star Sports for live coverage of the matches. Live online coverage will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: April 03, 2022 09:06:54 IST

