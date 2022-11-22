Whether it’s his social media presence or on-field gestures, Australian batter David Warner has always won hearts. Now, the iconic batter has been winning the internet after presenting his pair of batting gloves to a young fan. He was making his way to the dressing room after playing a commendable centurion innings during the third match of Australia’s ongoing ODI series against England.

Warner stole the show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by smashing 106 runs off 102 deliveries. His 269-run opening partnership with Travis Head helped the home side post a mammoth 355 runs in the first innings of the rain-reduced 48-over game. He was sent off by English pacer Olly Stone in the 38th over and left the field like a hero.

Warner had been struggling for a century since 2020 when he recorded his 18th ODI hundred against India in Mumbai. Finally, he ended his international century drought exactly after 1043 days. Following his blistering comeback, the crowd continued to celebrate the exceptional knock and gave a standing ovation.

Right before the entrance of the pavilion, there were a lot of Aussie supporters waiting to shake hands with him. However, it was one lucky guy who caught his attention. The cricketer did not even look at the kid but gave away his gloves. The unexpected gift unquestionably delighted the fan. He immediately approached his mother and brother present in the stands and went on to flaunt it.

The clip of the heart-warming gesture was shared by Cricket Australia on their official Instagram. The caption of the post said, “These kids are going home with David Warner’s gloves.” The comment section saw a lot of users lauding Warner for making the day of that young supporter with his special gesture.

Apart from Warner, Head also shone with the bat and registered a quickfire 152 runs in 130 deliveries including as many as 16 boundaries and 4 maximums.

The England bowlers failed significantly in front of the fiery Australian batting unit. Only Stone managed to put a little bit of pressure and picked up 4 wickets.

While chasing, the Jos Buttler-led side lost opener Dawid Malan early in their innings. The bowing attack of the hosts, led by Adam Zampa, rattled the English batting line-up. At the time of writing, England were 95/7 in 25.1 overs.

Australia, after their failure in the latest T20 World Cup, are keen to record a 3-0 whitewash against champions England as they have already triumphed in the first two ODIs.