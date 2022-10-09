|England
|Australia
|208/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.4
|14/0 (1.0 ov) - R/R 14
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|David Warner
|Batting
|13
|5
|1
|1
|Cameron Green
|Batting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Chris Woakes
|0.6
|0
|14
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
13 (13) R/R: 15.6
Cameron Green 0(0)
David Warner 13(5)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Australia vs England 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Follow live scorecard, updates and ball by ball commentary from AUS vs ENG 1st T20.
Toss update: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in the first T20 International against England in Perth on Sunday.
Team news: Australia have made five changes to the side that beat the West Indies last week, resting pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and leg spinner Adam Zampa.
Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis and Kane Richardson will spearhead the Australian attack, with Mitchell Swepson coming in for Zampa.
“We’ve got five players out from the last team but it gives the guys who have travelled around a bit over the past few months a chance to play,” Finch said.
“We want to make sure we’ve got all bases covered heading into the world cup — you don’t want one injury to derail your campaign because you’ve stuck with the same structure of the team.”
England have chosen talismanic allrounder Ben Stokes, while captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler returns from injury.
Buttler said having Stokes back was a boost.
“Ben is a great person to welcome back into your team and I’m exciting to see him in action,” he said.
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson
England: Jos Buttler (captain) Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
With AFP inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals won the Legends League Cricket trophy after beating Bhilwara Kings by 104 runs in the final.
Earlier this year, a former junior cricketer took legal action against Cricket Australia over allegations of abuse suffered on an under-19 tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1985.
CAC chairman Nikhil Chopra said it was a close race but Abhay Sharma’s coaching experience, and ability to also serve as batting coach, gave him the edge over Sarandeep Singh.