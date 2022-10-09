Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Australia Vs England LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs England At Perth Stadium, Perth, 09 October, 2022

09 October, 2022
Starts 13:40 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

208/6 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Australia

Australia

14/0 (1.0 ov)

England Australia
208/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.4 14/0 (1.0 ov) - R/R 14

Play In Progress

Australia need 195 runs in 114 balls at 10.26 rpo

Cameron Green - 0

David Warner - 13

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner Batting 13 5 1 1
Cameron Green Batting 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Woakes 0.6 0 14 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

13 (13) R/R: 15.6

David Warner 13(5)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Australia vs England 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Commentary

Australia vs England 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Follow live scorecard, updates and ball by ball commentary from AUS vs ENG 1st T20.

Australia vs England 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Commentary

Australia vs England 1st T20I Live Score and Commentary. AFP Photo

Toss update: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in the first T20 International against England in Perth on Sunday.

Team news: Australia have made five changes to the side that beat the West Indies last week, resting pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis and Kane Richardson will spearhead the Australian attack, with Mitchell Swepson coming in for Zampa.

“We’ve got five players out from the last team but it gives the guys who have travelled around a bit over the past few months a chance to play,” Finch said.

“We want to make sure we’ve got all bases covered heading into the world cup — you don’t want one injury to derail your campaign because you’ve stuck with the same structure of the team.”

England have chosen talismanic allrounder Ben Stokes, while captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler returns from injury.

Buttler said having Stokes back was a boost.

“Ben is a great person to welcome back into your team and I’m exciting to see him in action,” he said.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England: Jos Buttler (captain) Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: October 09, 2022 14:29:55 IST

Tags:

