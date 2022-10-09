Toss update: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in the first T20 International against England in Perth on Sunday.

Team news: Australia have made five changes to the side that beat the West Indies last week, resting pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis and Kane Richardson will spearhead the Australian attack, with Mitchell Swepson coming in for Zampa.

“We’ve got five players out from the last team but it gives the guys who have travelled around a bit over the past few months a chance to play,” Finch said.

“We want to make sure we’ve got all bases covered heading into the world cup — you don’t want one injury to derail your campaign because you’ve stuck with the same structure of the team.”

England have chosen talismanic allrounder Ben Stokes, while captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler returns from injury.

Buttler said having Stokes back was a boost.

“Ben is a great person to welcome back into your team and I’m exciting to see him in action,” he said.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England: Jos Buttler (captain) Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

With AFP inputs

