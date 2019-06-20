First Cricket
Australia vs Bangladesh Match, Weather Update at Trent Bridge Today: Sunshine expected after thunderstorm warning in Nottingham

Australia will take on Bangladesh at Trent Bridge, Nottingham in Match 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Weather is expected to remain clear for the most part of the day.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 20, 2019 07:45:52 IST

Australia vs Bangladesh Trent Bridge Weather Update, World Cup 2019: Australia and Bangladesh would be eager to keep their winning momentum going when they meet at Trent Bridge today. For Australia, a win would take them back top of the points table while Bangladesh would remain at fifth even with a victory, unless they can produce a big win to help their net run rate along. Australia have won four out of five matches played with their only loss coming against India. For Bangladesh, it has been a mixed bag with two wins, two defeats and a match being washed out.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc celebrates after picking up a wicket. AFP

Australia had played West Indies in Trent Bridge earlier at the World Cup. AFP

This would be the last fixture of the World Cup for Trent Bridge and it appears that there will be a rain disruption in Nottingham. India vs New Zealand, on 13 June was completely washed out, though that fate is unlikely to befall on Bangladesh and Australia.

A yellow warning persisted over Nottingham for thunderstorms over the last two days — as it did over Edgbaston which saw the New Zealand vs South Africa contest being delayed. The showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday paved way for brighter skies.

Today, as per Accuweather, is expected to see a mix of cloudy weather and showers, at 12 PM local (4.30 PM IST) and 3 PM local (7.30 PM IST). Thereafter, it is expected to be clear with bouts of sunny weather which could help in drying up the outfield.

In their most recent outing, Bangladesh were far better than West Indies and chased down the 322-run target with seven wickets and 51 deliveries to spare. Shakib Al Hasan has been the biggest contributor to Bangladesh's batting effort and he was on hand against the Windies as well. The 322-run chase was the first 250-plus target chased in the tournament.

Australia's most recent match witnessed them beating Sri Lanka by 87 runs with Aaron Finch scoring 153, ably supported by Steve Smith (73) followed by a  smash-and-grab inning by Glenn Maxwell (46 from 25 balls).

 

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 07:45:52 IST

