Live Updates
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Aaron Finch, David Warner off to positive start
Date: Thursday, 20 June, 2019 15:33 IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Play in Progress
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
15:25 (IST)
Dropped! Warner gets a lifeline. It's wide from Mortaza, Warner cuts it powerfully but straight to Sabbir at point who drops a low catch! This could prove costly!
-
14:45 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
-
14:44 (IST)
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat.
After 7 overs, Australia 36/0 ( David Warner 18 , Aaron Finch (C) 15)
Warner still not looking in the greatest of touches. He is struggling to find the middle. The first three balls were inside or bottom edges. He finally thumps one off the middle for a four wide of mid off. The next ball is a touch wide and he ends up hitting it straight to the fielder on the off side. A single off the last ball makes it 5 runs off the over.
After 6 overs,Australia 31/0 ( David Warner 13 , Aaron Finch (C) 15)
A tight over from Mustafizur. He mixed his lengths well but still, there was one odd delivery sliding down the leg side. Finch looked a bit impatient and unfurled a waft outside off, off the last ball but missed it. Just 4 runs off the over.
Aaron Finch has been the most consistent six-hitter in this World Cup. He has 15 in his 6th innings. Eoin Morgan has 22, but 17 of those came on one day against Afghanistan. It tells you that Finch is deliberately taking a more attacking approach than he usually does in 50-over cricket, where he only recently went past 100 career sixes in over 100 matches.
After 5 overs,Australia 27/0 ( David Warner 12 , Aaron Finch (C) 13)
Warner gets a lifeline in that over. Sabbir drops him at point. And it's another decent over for Australia. The openers are slowly getting into the groove. Bangladesh have looked a bit confused with what lines to hit. They are hitting short of good length but giving far too much width or sliding them down the leg side. 9 runs off the over.
Dropped! Warner gets a lifeline. It's wide from Mortaza, Warner cuts it powerfully but straight to Sabbir at point who drops a low catch! This could prove costly!
SIX! Finch on the charge. A touch full outside off, Finch launches it over cover-point for a six. Perhaps this is the reason why Bangladesh bowlers aren't trying to go full to these two!
After 4 overs,Australia 18/0 ( David Warner 10 , Aaron Finch (C) 6)
Mustafizur tried to go a little bit further up in that over. He, however, struggled with his lines. He bowled a couple down the leg side, one was called a wide and other trickled away to the fence. Six runs off the over.
FOUR! Poor delivery! On the pads, Warner just trickles it to fine leg and it races away. A rare poor delivery from Mustafizur.
After 3 overs, Australia 12/0 ( David Warner 6 , Aaron Finch (C) 5)
Seems like Bangladesh have come in with a plan to bowl just short of good length deliveries. They haven't concentrated bowling full to these two batsmen. Mortaza too concentrates on bowling short of good length deliveries in that over. Two singles and a leg bye in that over. There is a hint of seam movement on this track.
Mustafizur will continue...
After 2 overs,Australia 9/0 ( David Warner 5 , Aaron Finch (C) 4)
Mustafizur got a bit of zip off the surface and a bit of seam movement too. He mixed them up well by bringing them in and taking them away. Warner hit a well-timed boundary off the second ball off the over. The last one was short and wide, Warner could have got another one but he hit it straight to the cover-point fielder. 4 runs off the over.
FOUR! What timing! Warner just stays back and pushes it through point. It just races away to the fence. This outfield is lightning fast.
After 1 overs, Australia 5/0 ( David Warner 1 , Aaron Finch (C) 4)
A hint of movement for Mortaza in that over. He bowled tight lines and concentrated on pitching it on a good length outside off. There was one cross seam delivery that jagged back in a tad and Warner got an inside edge while looking to force it on the off-side. Finch then manufactured a lovely flick off the middle and leg to get off the mark with a boundary. 5 runs off the first over.
Mustafizur Rahman will bowl from the other end.
Mohammad Saifuddin is a big loss for Bangladesh with a back spasm. He went for a few runs against the West Indies but he picked them up Gayle, Holder, and Bravo. Not to mention previously in the tournament when he got Root, Buttler, de Grandhomme, van der Dussen, Phehlukwayo and Matt Henry across his other three games.
This was Warner cracking them off the middle earlier in the day!
David Warner was looking 😍 in the nets earlier today.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2019
Expecting a big score from him today, 🇦🇺 fans?#CWC19 | #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/hvXkKRtaDZ
David Warner and Aaron Finch stride out to the middle. Marshrafe Mortaza will start off for Bangladesh.
Interesting that Australia have made so many changes. Two seamers out, in Richardson and Behrendorff, who both bowled quite well during their brief time in the playing XI. Nathan Coulter-Nile batted so well here against the West Indies, so he should have some good memories as he returns. And the addition of leg-spin like Adam Zampa's rarely makes a team look weaker. Marcus Stoinis has to prove his fitness with the ball, but perhaps more importantly has to find some form with the bat.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Good morning from Nottingham. We had some sunshine to start the day but there is cloud cover as well. Hopefully not rain clouds because we've had more than enough of that already. The temperature is cool, and there is a fairly strong breeze. It should be comfortable bowling conditions and for whoever has to go first.Bangladesh will need to make early inroads, but this pitch might aid spin later in the game.
Team changes: Three changes for Australia today as Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter Nile and Adam Zampa come back in place of Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.
Mortaza says that they would have liked to bat first as well but doesn't mind chasing since they have been chasing well. Two changes for Bangladesh as Rubel replaces Saifuddin and Sabbir comes in for Mosaddek.
Pitch report: It's a dry wicket with a tinge of grass. It's a sunny day and looks like a good wicket to bat on.
Weather Update
The day is expected to see a mix of cloudy weather and showers, at 12 PM local (4.30 PM IST) and 3 PM local (7.30 PM IST). Thereafter, it is expected to be clear with bouts of sunny weather which could help in drying up the outfield. Read the complete weather report here.
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Warner still not looking in the greatest of touches. He is struggling to find the middle. The first three balls were inside or bottom edges. He finally thumps one off the middle for a four wide of mid off. The next ball is a touch wide and he ends up hitting it straight to the fielder on the off side. A single off the last ball makes it 5 runs off the over.
Preview: Australia will look to take a step further towards reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals when they take on Bangladesh in Match 26 of the tournament.
While Australia’s only loss remains in their match against India earlier in the tournament, Shakib Al Hasan inspired Bangladesh to a record-chase against West Indies in their last match courtesy a century. That win came as a confidence-booster and has given the Tigers some hope to further progress in the tournament.
After all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' injury, the Australian side are facing major challenges in choosing their playing XI as assistant coach Brad Haddin said that they are still finding their best.
Stoinis picked a left side strain while bowling during his team's match against India on 9 June. Keeping the seriousness of the injury in mind, the team has called Mitch Marsh to London, who will join the squad as cover.
Haddin further added that they are making sure that each and every player is ready to deliver whenever the team needs.
Haddin also backed Usman Khawaja, who has not been able to leave a mark on the field so far, saying that he has been in a role where there are lesser opportunities.
Full team squads:
Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.
