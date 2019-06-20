-
Live Updates
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: David Warner caught out on 166
Date: Thursday, 20 June, 2019 18:18 IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Play in Progress
This over 46.1
- 6
- 0(W)
batsman
- 89 (71)
- 4s X 10
- 6s X 0
- 32 (9)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 3
bowler
- 56 (8)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 51 (7)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
39 ( 1.5 ) R/R: 21.27
Glenn Maxwell 32(9)
Usman Khawaja 6(2)
|
313/2 (44.2 over)
David Warner 166 (147) SR: S.R (112.93)
c Rubel Hossain b Soumya Sarkar
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
18:14 (IST)
-
17:13 (IST)
-
16:35 (IST)
-
16:07 (IST)
-
15:25 (IST)
-
14:45 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
-
14:44 (IST)
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat.
After 45 overs,Australia 323/2 ( Usman Khawaja 85 , Glenn Maxwell 7)
Soumya Sarkar is once again called into the attack and the part-timer has picked the both wickets that have fallen in the game. Warner walks back after a masterful 166 and Maxwell ambles out to the middle, earning himself a boundary early in the innings.
FOUR! Well done! Maxwell goes deep in his crease and jams out a wide yorker past the point fielder and into the deep point fence. Expertly done by opening the face of the bat.
OUT! Warner's spendid knock comes to an end. Soumya Sarkar has done it again with his lack of pace! Warner makest he mistake of going for an uppercut when there was no pace on offer. He skews it up in the air for the short third man to pouch it.
Warner c Rubel b Soumya Sarkar
FOUR! Soumya Sarkar aims for the wide yorker but Warner has reached out for it almost falling over in the process, slicing it to point boundary.
The numbers behind David Warner's huge knock:
Most 150-plus scores in ODIs:
7 - Rohit Sharma
6 - DAVID WARNER*
5 - Chris Gayle, Sachin Tendulkar
David Warner becomes the first batsman to play two 150-plus knocks in ICC ODI World Cups.
Highest individual scores for Australia in ICC ODI WCs:
178 - David Warner v Afghanistan, Perth, 2015
166 - David Warner v Bangladesh, Nottingham, 2019*
158 - Matthew Hayden v West Indies, North Sound, 2007
After 44 overs,Australia 309/1 ( David Warner 162 , Usman Khawaja 83)
Rubel's inconsistent lengths isn't helping Bangladesh. Couple of boundaries come from the over as Australia jet past the 300-run mark. Another over that costs 13 runs.
FOUR! Gee! How did he play that! It was the short ball that Warner looked to first get under and ramp it but then he perhaps thought he was better upper-cutting the ball as he looked to get closer to the ball rather than just using the pace.
FOUR! Warner removes the front-leg out of the way and strikes this length delivery wide over to long off boundary
After 43 overs,Australia 296/1 ( David Warner 151 , Usman Khawaja 82)
Mortaza brings himself back and he too is carted for runs. Warner clubs a big six post which he brings up his 150. It has been a special knock this. Khawaja finds the boundary through backward point, 14 came from the over making 59 from the last four.
FOUR! Khawaja has played this really well. He just opens the face of the bat a touch and drives it square for a boundary.
SIX! Full toss from Mortaza and Warner has hit this out of the ground with a swipe over deep midwicket!
It's really quite cold here in Nottingham, summer hasn't arrived yet for those of us from warmer climates. But the sky is looking good - the cloud cover is high and dry. The weather arrives from the southwest here most of the time, and in that direction are even some patches of blue. It's comfortable bowling weather, but not when you keep getting pumped into the grandstand.
After 42 overs,Australia 282/1 ( David Warner 143 , Usman Khawaja 76)
Another massive over for Australia as Khawaja belts four boundaries off Mustafizur's over. Australia take 19 runs from the over as they apparoach the 300-run mark.
FOUR! More runs and another boundary. Short ball that was coming into Khawaja, who pulls it to midwicket fence for the fourth boundary in five balls.
Are Usman Khawaja and David Warner allowed a cheeky peak at Twitter on field?
Ps I still believe Australia can challenge India & England for the World Cup trophy, but not with this game style or batting order. Australia have fire power but have decided not to use it & gone with playing conservative cricket ! Not sure why followers, it’s very strange !!!— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 20, 2019
FOUR! Full-toss once again and Usman Khawaja and whipped it off his pads to square leg fence.
FOUR! Khawaja waits on the slower ball before lifting the ball over the slips with an upper cut wide of third man for another boundary.
FOUR! Khawaja looks to drive a full-toss but instead gets an outside edge that runs along the ground but beats Mushfiqur for a boundary.
After 41 overs,Australia 263/1 ( David Warner 143 , Usman Khawaja 57)
Shakib is called back into the attack and it might not be the wisest choice with two left-handers out in the middle. Khawaja misses out on the opportunity to put away a dragged down delivery but Warner doesn't as he belts a six. But it was the switch hit to third man fence that deserves all the attention. Another big over for Australia.
SIX! That's filth from Shakib. Too short on off stump and Warner has all the time in the world to rock back and pull it fiercely over mid wicket boundary.
FOUR! Warner unfurls the switch hit! Shakib bowling into the left-hander, but he doesn't seem too bothered with the trajectory of the ball as he sends this to third man fence. One bounce and over the ropes.
After 40 overs,Australia 250/1 ( David Warner 133 , Usman Khawaja 54)
Again an early boundary in the over and then few singles and a brace from the over. Australia reach the 250-run mark taking 13 runs off Rubel's over. They will need more such overs to reach the 350-run mark as we enter the final 10 overs of play.
SIX! Glorious shot from David Warner. It was an off-cutter from Rubel Hossain that was pitched up on middle-leg stump and Warner presents straight face of the bat to loft it into the sightscreen
After 39 overs,Australia 237/1 ( David Warner 123 , Usman Khawaja 52)
A boundary did come off the second ball of the over, but plenty of swings and miss in Mustafizur's over from both batsmen. Despite the early boundary only seven runs came from the over.
Mustafizur will want to be wary of David Warner, and Warner will be keen to face Mustafizur. Warner was his captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad for a couple of seasons, so he'll know the bowler's tricks and range and approach, and will back himself to score.
FOUR! Back of a length delivery from Mustafizur and Warner slaps it powerfully over mid off, who is up in the ring, for a boundary.
After 38 overs,Australia 230/1 ( David Warner 119 , Usman Khawaja 50)
Warner and Khawaja find the fence in the over and the Australian camp who want them to do it more regularly from now on. Khawaja completes his half-century as they take 12 runs off Rubel's over.
FIFTY! Khawaja tucks it around the corner behind backward square leg for a single to notch his half-century.
FOUR! Marginally short on middle and leg by Rubel and Khawaja with a natraja pull to long leg fence for the second boundary of the over.
FOUR! Warner backs up a touch to create just enough room to play the late cut to perfection. The boundary brings up the second 100-run partnership for Australia.
After 37 overs,Australia 218/1 ( David Warner 113 , Usman Khawaja 44)
Mustafizur gets the play underway after the second drinks break. Warner, Khawaja look to launch an assault but Fizz doesn't bowl anything loose, varying his lengths really well. Six runs taken from the over, they close in on the 100-run stand. They really need an impetus from here on.
After 36 overs,Australia 212/1 ( David Warner 110 , Usman Khawaja 42)
Rubel Hossain comes back for what will be a long spell towards the end of the Australian innings. He hurries one to David Warner, who inside edges a pull right into his groin and is winces in pain as he lies on the pitch. Four singles taken from the over before umpires signal drinks.
After 35 overs,Australia 208/1 ( David Warner 108 , Usman Khawaja 40)
Mortaza brings himself into the attack much to the glee of Khawaja and Warner. Couple of boundaries collected from the over – one each for the batsmen – as Australia march past 200-run mark in the 35th over.
FOUR! Khawaja's chance to slam a boundary of Mortaza's sterlie bowling. Back of a length delivery and Khawaja, too, pulls it to mid wicket boundary.
FOUR! Nothing delivery really from Mortaza. Short ball at Mortaza's pace sits up nicely for the batsman to whack it to any part of the ground. Warner prefers to smash through mid wicket.
After 34 overs,Australia 197/1 ( David Warner 103 , Usman Khawaja 34)
Mehidy Hasan has been bowled out. He finishes with 10-0-59-0. A brace of the first ball followed by five cautious singles from the over. Australia close in on the 200 mark and are set for a big launch in the last 15 overs.
After 33 overs,Australia 190/1 ( David Warner 101 , Usman Khawaja 29)
Warner completes yet another hundred and this time it has come from 109 balls. The dressing room stands up to ackowledge the effort. He will surely look up the ante from here on. Four singles from Shakib's over.
CENTURY! Celebrations for David Warner, who tucks it to square leg for a single and runs across to hoist his second ton of the tournament. Off comes the helmet and Warner does his customary post hundred shennanigans by leapping in the air
After 32 overs,Australia 186/1 ( David Warner 99 , Usman Khawaja 27)
Warner starts the over with a boundary and goes on to 99 by the time the over ends. Just a run away from what will be another well-compiled hundred. Nine more runs taken from Mehidy Hasan's penultimate over.
FOUR! Warner goes back in his crease and cuts it towards backward point, who dives over the ball. The fielder should have put in a better effort there. Warner closes on another century.
After 31 overs,Australia 177/1 ( David Warner 91 , Usman Khawaja 26)
Shakib is recalled into the attack. Slips one down the leg side which worked away to boundary by Khawaja to end the over as they take nine runs from it.
FOUR! Shakib bowls it full on the pads and Khawaja gets down to sweep it fine down to fine leg fence.
After 30 overs,Australia 168/1 ( David Warner 89 , Usman Khawaja 19)
Mehidy Hasan continues to hold his end by keeping down three runs. Warner-Khawaja close in on 50-run stand.
Soumya the all-rounder. He's matched his previous best of five overs in an innings, which he's only done once. But will they keep him on now that Warner has started to go after him? It's probably a gamble that has worked, but its time is done.
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Rubel's inconsistent lengths isn't helping Bangladesh. Couple of boundaries come from the over as Australia jet past the 300-run mark. Another over that costs 13 runs.
Preview: Australia will look to take a step further towards reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals when they take on Bangladesh in Match 26 of the tournament.
While Australia’s only loss remains in their match against India earlier in the tournament, Shakib Al Hasan inspired Bangladesh to a record-chase against West Indies in their last match courtesy a century. That win came as a confidence-booster and has given the Tigers some hope to further progress in the tournament.
After all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' injury, the Australian side are facing major challenges in choosing their playing XI as assistant coach Brad Haddin said that they are still finding their best.
Stoinis picked a left side strain while bowling during his team's match against India on 9 June. Keeping the seriousness of the injury in mind, the team has called Mitch Marsh to London, who will join the squad as cover.
Haddin further added that they are making sure that each and every player is ready to deliver whenever the team needs.
Haddin also backed Usman Khawaja, who has not been able to leave a mark on the field so far, saying that he has been in a role where there are lesser opportunities.
Full team squads:
Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.
With Agency inputs
Updated Date: