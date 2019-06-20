OUT! The bowling change works for Bangladesh! Finch steers one straight to short third man and the Bangladesh faithful in Trent Bridge finally gets a chance to rejoice. Soumya Sarkar digs one short of a length outside off stump, that perhaps bounced a touch extra, an impression created from Finch's shot. He was looking to just tap it towards third man but wasn't able to keep it down with some extra lift that the ball might have gained after landing.



Finch c Rubel b Soumya Sarkar 53(51)