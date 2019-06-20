Australia batsman David Warner on his knock:

Today was a great foundation for our batting. Myself, I felt a little bogged down to start, and I kept hitting fielders everywhere. I managed to hang in there and build partnerships with Finch and Usman.

Was 200 at the back of your mind somewhere?

When you’re so deep in your innings, you’re more fatigued than anything. I was just trying to get as many runs as possible for our team, to make it hard for Bangladesh when they come out to bat in front of our fast bowlers.

Is this Warner 2.0, who takes his time first and then explodes later on?

Look, I’m getting on a little bit, but I’m just trying to make up for that year I lost. I hit a lot of fielders like I did in the last game, and the wicket was a bit on the slower side.

Do you feel like this total is more than enough?

You’ve always got to be confident with 380 on the board, but you have to come out and bowl well don’t you?