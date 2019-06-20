-
liveBAN96/1 (16.4 ovr) R/R : 5.85AUS381/5 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 7.62Play in Progress
-
upcomingENGSL
venueHeadingley, LeedsJun 21st, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingINDAFG
venueThe Rose Bowl, SouthamptonJun 22nd, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsSA241/6 (49.0 ovr) R/R: 4.92NZ245/6 (48.3 ovr) R/R: 5.07New Zealand beat South Africa by 4 wickets
-
resultsENG397/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 7.94AFG247/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.94England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs
-
resultsWI321/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.42BAN322/3 (41.3 ovr) R/R: 7.80Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
Live Updates
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Shakib, Tamim put together fifty partnership
Date: Thursday, 20 June, 2019 20:46 IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Play in Progress
This over 16.4
- 4
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 41 (55)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 0
- 38 (37)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 15 (3)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 18 (4)
- M X 1
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
72 ( 12.4 ) R/R: 5.68
Tamim Iqbal 32(39)
Shakib Al Hasan 38(37)
|
23/1 (3.5 over)
Soumya Sarkar 10 (8) SR: S.R (125.00)
run out (Aaron Finch)
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
20:01 (IST)
OUT! Blimely! Just what Bangladesh didn't want, especially at the start of a massive chase. Tamim Iqbal worked a short ball wide of mid on fielder and set out for a single but Soumya keeps shouting 'No, no!' Tamim, who was halfway down the pitch turns and starts running back but suddenly it Sarkar who starts running towards the wicket-keeper's end thinking he could take the single. Aaron Finch also first loads up to unleash a throw at keeper's end but with Tamim retracting and Soumya now right in between the pitch, he changes his target and bull's eye!
That's an horrible mix up by the Bangladeshi opener and credit to the Australian skipper for having the presence of mind and the accuracy to get in the direct hit. Early breakthrough for Straya!
Soumya Sarkar run out (Finch)
-
19:11 (IST)
After 50 overs,Australia 381/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 17 , Alex Carey (W) 11)
Mustafizur is accurate in the first half of the final over, but Stoinis procures couple of boundaries before ending the over with a brace to end their innings propelling Australia over the 380-run mark.
Bangladesh have a record chase of 382 ahead of themselves. Join us for it in about 25 mins from now
-
18:38 (IST)
OUT! Steve Smith has been dismissed leg before wicket yet again! Would you believe that he has missed out on flick, that too, off a full-toss! Smith reviews it but to no good effect. He was struck around the shin area in front of the middle stump. Australia lose their DRS.
Smith lbw b Mustafizur 1(2)
-
18:32 (IST)
OUT! Soumya Sarkar has a another one. It is the slower bouncer that Khawaja isn't able to connect perfectly. He is through his pull by the time the ball arrives and gets an nick to the keeper.
Khawaja c Rahim b Soumya Sarkar 89(72)
-
18:30 (IST)
OUT! Maxwell nutmegs a yorker to short fine leg for a single and Khawaja denies it after couple of strides, leaving Maxwell stranded mid pitch. Rubel gets the direct hit and Maxwell is left fuming as he makes his walk to the pavilion
Maxwell run out (Rubel) 32(10)
-
18:14 (IST)
OUT! Warner's spendid knock comes to an end. Soumya Sarkar has done it again with his lack of pace! Warner makest he mistake of going for an uppercut when there was no pace on offer. He skews it up in the air for the short third man to pouch it.
Warner c Rubel b Soumya Sarkar
-
17:13 (IST)
CENTURY! Celebrations for David Warner, who tucks it to square leg for a single and runs across to hoist his second ton of the tournament. Off comes the helmet and Warner does his customary post hundred shennanigans by leapping in the air
-
16:35 (IST)
OUT! The bowling change works for Bangladesh! Finch steers one straight to short third man and the Bangladesh faithful in Trent Bridge finally gets a chance to rejoice. Soumya Sarkar digs one short of a length outside off stump, that perhaps bounced a touch extra, an impression created from Finch's shot. He was looking to just tap it towards third man but wasn't able to keep it down with some extra lift that the ball might have gained after landing.
Finch c Rubel b Soumya Sarkar 53(51)
-
16:07 (IST)
FIFTY! David Warner tucks a pull around the corner to bring up his fourth half-century of the World Cup 2019. Another a super innings.
-
15:25 (IST)
Dropped! Warner gets a lifeline. It's wide from Mortaza, Warner cuts it powerfully but straight to Sabbir at point who drops a low catch! This could prove costly!
-
14:45 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
-
14:44 (IST)
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat.
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 84/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 31 , Shakib Al Hasan 36)
Stoinis is brought into the attack and it is a tidy beginning for him. Tamim and Shakib work him out singles of every delivery. Tamim could have been so easily in trouble as he tries to force a pull over mid on but mistimes his short, luckily it falls short of the fielder.
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 78/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 28 , Shakib Al Hasan 33)
Scores in binary of 0 and 1 separated neatly in Coulter-Nile's over. Bangladesh fans really enjoying this passage of play.
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 75/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 27 , Shakib Al Hasan 31)
Shakib is looking like a million bucks already. He targets Maxwell by launching him down the ground for successive fours and then brings up the 50-run partnership for the second wicket.
FOUR! Shakib goes downtown once again and it is the same result. Another beautifully-timed shot from Shakib. He is taking on Maxwell here.
FOUR! Gorgeous shot from Shakib! The placement of that shot was excellent. Not too bad a delivery from Maxwell but Shakib gets forward and lofts it straight. He made sure he didn't over hit it and didn't place it even slightly towards long on fielder, who tries to pull the ball back into play but fails.
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 63/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 26 , Shakib Al Hasan 20)
NCN continues. Tamim and Shakib knock around couple of singles each as the two senior pros continue to build a fruitful stand.
After 11 overs,Bangladesh 59/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 24 , Shakib Al Hasan 18)
Maxwell is brought back into the attack. Two singles along with couple of doubles in the over. Only six off it.
Most of the gaps in the seats have filled in with supporters now. And why not? The sun has come out, the blue sky has arrived (for now) and Bangladesh's batsmen are swinging away to good effect. You'll be very surprised to learn that the crowd is still almost entirely red and green. Joyful Bangladesh supporters cheering their team on, and erupting every time there's a boundary.
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 53/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 23 , Shakib Al Hasan 13)
Bangladesh have played superbly barring that mix up by Tamim and Sarkar. Shakib has been in the form of his life and he has played some confident shots today already. Tamim hasn't had a great World Cup, but today could be a great day to play a significant role. Bangladesh are on level with Australia after the first powerplay in terms of runs but they lost a wicket in the process.
FOUR! Shakib with another stunning shot! This time down the ground. NCN pitches it up and Shakib gets forward to punch it down the ground. The timing is so good that despite it being a gentle push it skims past mid off for a boundary.
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 49/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 23 , Shakib Al Hasan 9)
Shakib with an exquisite cut shot for a boundary off Cummins' over as Bangladesh close in on their fifty. Shakib was trying to move towards the off side, exposing his leg stump, which Cummins spots and tries firing it towards the stumps, Shakib is able to get his leg in the way and there was no concern for leg before as the ball had once again pitched outside the leg stump.
FOUR! A short ball and wide delivery from Cummins and Shakib is in too good a form to miss out. He cracks a square cut past point for a superb boundary.
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 41/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 22 , Shakib Al Hasan 3)
Nathan Coulter-Nile is now introduced in the attack. Plenty of shuffling of bowlers from Finch. Australia is a review for leg before call against Shakib after Coulter-Nile gets one to skid into his pads. Carey was more confident than the bowler and he persuaded Finch to take the referral. There isn't any bat involved, neither the impact or the height is in question however the ball has pitched outside leg stump and that's the first requisite. Australia lose their review. Three runs come from Coulter-Nile's first over.
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 39/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 21 , Shakib Al Hasan 2)
Was Maxwell just used for an over for the opening bowling pair to change ends? Seems like as Cummins runs in from the end Starc started his spell. Tamim starts the over with a boundary before playing out four dots and then ending the over with a couple past backward point.
FOUR! Pitched full on leg stump and that flicked away by Tamim to square leg fence for a boundary.
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 32/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 15 , Shakib Al Hasan 2)
Early, very early introduction of spin from Aaron Finch. Glenn Maxwell comes on as first change in the sixth over. Slightly bizarre move from Australia. He is struck for a boundary of the first ball. Two more singles taken in the over.
FOUR! Don't understand Finch's strategy by bringing Maxwell so early in the innings but Tamim doesn't seem to mind. Maxwell offers nice juicy half-volley outside off that Tamim drives through covers.
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 25/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 9 , Shakib Al Hasan 1)
Starc continues to add his revs above the 90 mph mark. Shakib gets off the mark with a single.Couple of short balls unleashed towards the new batsman, who sees them out.
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 23/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 8 , Shakib Al Hasan 0)
Carey isn't able to collect a delivery that dips in late giving away four byes in Cummins' over but a real mess up between Tamim and Sarkar ends up in latter's wicket.
OUT! Blimely! Just what Bangladesh didn't want, especially at the start of a massive chase. Tamim Iqbal worked a short ball wide of mid on fielder and set out for a single but Soumya keeps shouting 'No, no!' Tamim, who was halfway down the pitch turns and starts running back but suddenly it Sarkar who starts running towards the wicket-keeper's end thinking he could take the single. Aaron Finch also first loads up to unleash a throw at keeper's end but with Tamim retracting and Soumya now right in between the pitch, he changes his target and bull's eye!
That's an horrible mix up by the Bangladeshi opener and credit to the Australian skipper for having the presence of mind and the accuracy to get in the direct hit. Early breakthrough for Straya!
Soumya Sarkar run out (Finch)
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 19/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 8 , Soumya Sarkar 10)
Bangladesh fans enjoyed the misfield at fine leg fence from Cummins as Sarkar picks up the second boundary in Starc's over. Ten runs collected from the over.
FOUR! Starc misses his yorker, slanting down on Sarkar's heels, who tickles the full toss towards fine leg fielder, he would have wanted it to work it fine but Pat Cummins' misfield results in a boundary.
FOUR! Starc angles into Sarkar's legs and him and hits it up and over the leg side to with the ball rolling to mid wicket fence.
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 9/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 7 , Soumya Sarkar 2)
Pat Cummins will take the new ball from the other end. Warner is once again on the ground, but this time he saves runs for his side. Sarkar is hit high on the bat as he aims to strike the ball through covers, he doesn't get the timing right and the ball just about stops into the ground with Warner already in his dive has to switch his hand to stop the ball that arriving belatedly. Tamim Iqbal hits the first boundary of Bangladesh's innings.
FOUR! That's a top shot! On length outside off stump and Tamim Iqbal plays the front foot off drive, beating the mid off fielder with consummate ease.
After 1 over,Bangladesh 4/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 3 , Soumya Sarkar 1)
Tamim Iqbal runs three to put the first runs on the board for Bangladesh. He punches through extra cover off the backfoot to commence his innings. Warner slips at mid-off but a slide from the cover fielder keeps the ball in the field of play. Sarkar is off the mark with a single to third man.
Time for the chase. The experienced Tamim Iqbal along with the man of the hour for Bangladesh, Soumya Sarkar stride out to the middle. Mitchell Starc will start for Australia, two slips in place. Huge second innings in the offing.
Australia batsman David Warner on his knock:
Today was a great foundation for our batting. Myself, I felt a little bogged down to start, and I kept hitting fielders everywhere. I managed to hang in there and build partnerships with Finch and Usman.
Was 200 at the back of your mind somewhere?
When you’re so deep in your innings, you’re more fatigued than anything. I was just trying to get as many runs as possible for our team, to make it hard for Bangladesh when they come out to bat in front of our fast bowlers.
Is this Warner 2.0, who takes his time first and then explodes later on?
Look, I’m getting on a little bit, but I’m just trying to make up for that year I lost. I hit a lot of fielders like I did in the last game, and the wicket was a bit on the slower side.
Do you feel like this total is more than enough?
You’ve always got to be confident with 380 on the board, but you have to come out and bowl well don’t you?
Some really excellent performances in the tournament have deservedly raised the expectations from Bangladesh
What a show today by the AUS batsmen, @Gmaxi_32's cameo was vital to provide the final push, expectations are high from the @BCBtigers as well!#AUSvBAN #CWC19— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 20, 2019
After 50 overs,Australia 381/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 17 , Alex Carey (W) 11)
Mustafizur is accurate in the first half of the final over, but Stoinis procures couple of boundaries before ending the over with a brace to end their innings propelling Australia over the 380-run mark.
Bangladesh have a record chase of 382 ahead of themselves. Join us for it in about 25 mins from now
FOUR! Lucky! Mustafizur bowls back of a length off-cutter that Stoinis aims to hoick towards midwicket, gets a thick outside edge that flies to third man boundary.
FOUR! Wow! Mustafizur might have missed his yoker perhaps by a yard but that is fatal in cricket these days, Stoinis uses his brute force, thumping it straight down the ground for a boundary. The shot was hit all along the ground and there was no way the fielder could get across
Alrighty, we're back for the one final over as blue skies hover over Trent Bridge after the brief hold up due to rain. If the rain hadn't relented the revised target was calculated to 377, will Australia be able to make more. Mustafizur is ready on the top of his mark. Carey on strike.
I regret to announce that it's raining at Trent Bridge. Hopefully a light passing shower, but it's coming down fairly hard right now. And the players are coming off with one over to go! The covers are coming on. Jeepers.
Ok, there's heavy rain, but I don't think it will last for long. There are still lots of light patches of sky. We should be fine. We have up to 75 minutes up our sleeves before we start to lose any overs, and one innings is nearly done. Perhaps Bangladesh would prefer a big 20-over target so they could go hell for leather?
After 49 overs,Australia 368/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 6 , Alex Carey (W) 9)
Soumya Sarkar will bowl the penultimate over. Who would have thunk? Despite the boundary from Carey, only nine runs came from the over before rain stops play at Trent Bridge. Hopefully it is a pasing shower.
THE PLAYERS ARE OFF THE FIELD WITH AN OVER TO BOWL!
FOUR! Another low full-toss outside off and Carey gets low and drives it for a boundary to deep extra cover for four. Sublime timing.
After 48 overs,Australia 359/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 3 , Alex Carey (W) 3)
Excellent over from 'The Fizz', starting with the wicket of Steve Smith of the first ball and then with two new batsmen in the middle, he makes sure he doesn't serve loosener, like he and his mates have done it in last 45 mins or so. Just five singles from it.
OUT! Steve Smith has been dismissed leg before wicket yet again! Would you believe that he has missed out on flick, that too, off a full-toss! Smith reviews it but to no good effect. He was struck around the shin area in front of the middle stump. Australia lose their DRS.
Smith lbw b Mustafizur 1(2)
Unbelievable striking from Maxwell. Except it's very believable because that's what he does. Striking at 320 when he made 32 from 10. But the running from Khawaja was awful, watching it live. You have to take on the field in the last two or three overs, and you have to protect your most dangerous batsman. Khawaja probably wanted to make a hundred, and just refused to run. He had to run, and if he had run, there would have been pressure on the fielder. Instead Rubel had time to stop, settle, and throw the stumps down. Very wasteful, and not much team thinking.
After 47 overs,Australia 354/4 ( Marcus Stoinis 1 , Steve Smith 1)
After two insane overs of hitting, Bangladesh are able to ensure Australia do not run away with the innings. Belatedly alright, but they have been able to fight back with the wickets of the dangerous Maxwell, who was threatening to take Australia to 400. Khawaja who didn't run on Maxwell's call, follows him to the dressing room. Would love to be a fly on the wall as they confront eachother. Sarkar picks the third wicket and he might be the only bowler, who took wickets today. The over comprised two wickets and a six. Eight runs came off it.
OUT! Soumya Sarkar has a another one. It is the slower bouncer that Khawaja isn't able to connect perfectly. He is through his pull by the time the ball arrives and gets an nick to the keeper.
Khawaja c Rahim b Soumya Sarkar 89(72)
OUT! Maxwell nutmegs a yorker to short fine leg for a single and Khawaja denies it after couple of strides, leaving Maxwell stranded mid pitch. Rubel gets the direct hit and Maxwell is left fuming as he makes his walk to the pavilion
Maxwell run out (Rubel) 32(10)
Highest batting SR in an ODI WC match: (Min. 10 balls faced)
323.07 - Andre Russell (42* off 17) v Pakistan, Christchurch, 2015
320.00 - Glenn Maxwell (32 off 10) v Bangladesh, Nottingham, 2019*
308.00 - Brendon McCullum (77 off 25) v England, Wellington, 2015
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Stoinis is brought into the attack and it is a tidy beginning for him. Tamim and Shakib work him out singles of every delivery. Tamim could have been so easily in trouble as he tries to force a pull over mid on but mistimes his short, luckily it falls short of the fielder.
Preview: Australia will look to take a step further towards reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals when they take on Bangladesh in Match 26 of the tournament.
While Australia’s only loss remains in their match against India earlier in the tournament, Shakib Al Hasan inspired Bangladesh to a record-chase against West Indies in their last match courtesy a century. That win came as a confidence-booster and has given the Tigers some hope to further progress in the tournament.
After all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' injury, the Australian side are facing major challenges in choosing their playing XI as assistant coach Brad Haddin said that they are still finding their best.
Stoinis picked a left side strain while bowling during his team's match against India on 9 June. Keeping the seriousness of the injury in mind, the team has called Mitch Marsh to London, who will join the squad as cover.
Haddin further added that they are making sure that each and every player is ready to deliver whenever the team needs.
Haddin also backed Usman Khawaja, who has not been able to leave a mark on the field so far, saying that he has been in a role where there are lesser opportunities.
Full team squads:
Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With Agency inputs
Updated Date: