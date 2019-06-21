Bangladesh earned a lot of praise in the cricket fraternity on Thursday for putting up a gutsy effort in a stiff run chase against Australia at Trent Bridge. In pursuit of a mammoth 382 to keep a realistic hope for a semi-final spot alive, the Tigers took the game to the wire on a belter of a surface. Their experienced batting line-up utterly tested the depth in quality and the skills of the Aussie attack before eventually falling 48 runs short of the target.

Prior to this game, perhaps not many people would have expected Bangladesh to score their highest ODI total - 333 - against the attack, which has the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummings. And let's not forget that their in-form batsman, Shakib Al Hasan, contributed only 41 to this total. Yet, Bangladesh were in the game till the 44-45th over, which in many ways have been a remarkable achievement.

Nevertheless, if we closely look at the batting scorecard of the Tigers, especially the strike-rate part of it, one can understand that most of their batters majorly had a conservative approach in modern-day terms, despite getting their eyes in and spending some significant amount of time at the crease. In an almost must-win fixture, when the asking rate is more than 7.5 right from ball one, nobody in the Bangladesh line-up had a strike-rate over 140.

Mahmudullah topped the list by striking at 138 runs per 100 balls. The next best was Soumya Sarkar with 125, but he only lasted eight balls for his 10 runs. Senior pros like Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim who played 74 and 97 balls respectively during their innings, registered disappointing strike-rates of 83.78 and 105.15 - which were clearly not adequate in the context of this run-chase.

It was understandable that the early wicket of Sarkar did not help their cause in the powerplay. He is their designated aggressor, who plays those lofty shots in the first 10 overs to get things going. Also, not allowing Starc and Cummings to strike with the new ball was perhaps an important part of their gameplan as well. So, from that point of view, following the early setback, Tamim and Shakib did manage to steady the ship as Bangladesh reached 53 for one after in the first powerplay.

For the batters, after getting that start, in ideal circumstances, the plan would have been crystal clear – being aggressive against Australia's back-up bowling options, which has been the weak link of the defending champions in this World Cup. On a true batting wicket, fetching 7-8 runs per over against the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell is not a stiff ask by any means.

However, much to the surprise of many, both Shakib and Tamim did not go hard against them and allowed their medium pacers to get into the grooves. Someone like Coulter-Nile bowled five overs in his first spell and only went for 21 runs. Whereas Stoinis' initial spell consisted of four overs. He gave away 24 runs and also took the prized scalp of Shakib.

In comparison against spin, the Bangladeshi batters were far more aggressive. They used their feet beautifully to counter the slow bowlers. However, noticing that, the Aussie skipper bowled only 12 overs of spin in the innings.

In fact, later in the run-chase, when the Mushfiqur-Mahmudullah partnership was holding the fort for Bangladesh, they were very much in contention, needing 170 odd runs in the last 15 overs with six wickets still in the bag. And a high scoring venue like Trent Bridge was ideal to go for that late onslaught.

Nevertheless, despite a few big shots by Mahmudullah, Bangladesh failed to generate any sort of momentum in those death overs. As a result, the asking rate rapidly went out of control. Mushfiqur tried his best to go after the bowling with a few attempted scoops and horizontal bat shots, but at that point, they needed a batsman with muscle power of someone like Hardik Pandya or Jos Buttler, who is capable of providing those stand and deliver stuff rather than these players, who tried to use the pace of the bowlers.

Unfortunately, this Bangladesh team lacks a power-hitter of such calibre. There is hardly anyone in this team who can come in towards the end and score quick-fire 40-50 runs with a 200 plus strike-rate on a consistent basis. Recently in a one-off inning in Ireland, Mosaddek Hossain played a similar sort of a knock, but that was scored on a smallish ground and against a second-string West Indies attack.

Meanwhile, not having a genuine power-player is a long-standing problem for Bangladesh. In the past, we had seen players like Aftab Ahmed or Ziaur Rahman burst onto the scene, but they faded away rather quickly. Actually, their current selectors and team management have never invested on power-hitters or perhaps judging from the lack of indigenous big hitters in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), it seems they don't have much quality options to choose from.

Going forward, along with finding an "X-factor" in the bowling department, this is another area, in which the Bangladesh think-tank should work on with priority. Next year, the World T20 will be in Australia and on those big grounds, without enough players who can clear the fence on a frequent basis, their batting will be exposed for sure.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here