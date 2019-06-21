David Warner scored his 16th ODI hundred on Thursday to guide Australia to a 48-run win over Bangladesh in Nottingham. Batting first, Australia coasted to 381/5, riding on Warner's 166-run knock, and fifties from skipper Aaron Finch and Uman Khawaja. In reply, Bangladesh finished their chase on 333/8, led by Tamim Iqbal's 62 and Mishfiqur Rahim's 97-ball 102.

Here are statistical highlights from the match:

#David Warner has now scored 16 centuries in ODIs — the joint third most for Australia alongside Adam Gilchrist. He took 110 ODI innings to complete 16 tons which is the third least by any player. His 16 centuries are also now the joint most for Australia among openers alongside Gilchrist.

#David Warner has now scored six 150-plus scores in ODIs — the second most by any player behind Rohit Sharma's seven such scores.

#David Warner's 166 runs against Bangladesh in Nottingham is now the second highest individual score for Australia in ICC ODI World Cups, behind his 178 runs against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015.

#Aaron Finch became the first batsman to complete 1,000 ODI runs this year. His nine fifty-plus scores in ODIs this year is also now the joint most for any player alongside Usman Khawaja.

#Australia's total of 381/5 is now the second highest for them in ICC ODI World Cups and their third highest ever in ODIs. Their highest total is of 434/4, which came against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2006.

#Mitchell Starc has now taken 37 wickets in ICC ODI WC matches which is the second most for Australia. He went past Brett Lee's record of 35 wickets. The record for Australia is 71 by Glenn McGrath.

#A total of 714 runs scored in the match played between Australia and Bangladesh at Nottingham — the most in an ODI World Cup match. The previous record was of 671 runs in a match played between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sydney in 2015.

#Mushfiqur Rahim became the third Bangladesh player to score a century in ODI World Cups after Shakib Al Hasan (2) and Mahumudullah (2).

#Bangladesh's total of 333/8 is now their highest ever total in ODIs, eclipsing their previous highest total of 330/6 against South Africa at The Oval on 2 June, 2019.

