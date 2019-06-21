First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 26 Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs
ZIM in NED | 1st ODI Jun 19, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 21, 2019
ENG vs SL
Headingley, Leeds
ZIM in NED Jun 21, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer
Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Review: David Warner equals Adam Gilchrist, Mitchell Starc races past Brett Lee and more

David Warner scored his 16th ODI hundred on Thursday to guide Australia to a 48-run win over Bangladesh in Nottingham. Here are statistical highlights from the match.

Umang Pabari, Jun 21, 2019 10:23:00 IST

David Warner scored his 16th ODI hundred on Thursday to guide Australia to a 48-run win over Bangladesh in Nottingham. Batting first, Australia coasted to 381/5, riding on Warner's 166-run knock, and fifties from skipper Aaron Finch and Uman Khawaja. In reply, Bangladesh finished their chase on 333/8, led by Tamim Iqbal's 62 and Mishfiqur Rahim's 97-ball 102.

Here are statistical highlights from the match:

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs on Thursday. AP

#David Warner has now scored 16 centuries in ODIs — the joint third most for Australia alongside Adam Gilchrist. He took 110 ODI innings to complete 16 tons which is the third least by any player. His 16 centuries are also now the joint most for Australia among openers alongside Gilchrist.

#David Warner has now scored six 150-plus scores in ODIs — the second most by any player behind Rohit Sharma's seven such scores.

#David Warner's 166 runs against Bangladesh in Nottingham is now the second highest individual score for Australia in ICC ODI World Cups, behind his 178 runs against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015.

#Aaron Finch became the first batsman to complete 1,000 ODI runs this year. His nine fifty-plus scores in ODIs this year is also now the joint most for any player alongside Usman Khawaja.

#Australia's total of 381/5 is now the second highest for them in ICC ODI World Cups and their third highest ever in ODIs. Their highest total is of 434/4, which came against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2006.

#Mitchell Starc has now taken 37 wickets in ICC ODI WC matches which is the second most for Australia. He went past Brett Lee's record of 35 wickets. The record for Australia is 71 by Glenn McGrath.

#A total of 714 runs scored in the match played between Australia and Bangladesh at Nottingham — the most in an ODI World Cup match. The previous record was of 671 runs in a match played between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sydney in 2015.

#Mushfiqur Rahim became the third Bangladesh player to score a century in ODI World Cups after Shakib Al Hasan (2) and Mahumudullah (2).

#Bangladesh's total of 333/8 is now their highest ever total in ODIs, eclipsing their previous highest total of 330/6 against South Africa at The Oval on 2 June, 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 10:26:08 IST

Tags : Australia Vs Bangladesh, Brett Lee, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Review, Mitchell Starc, Mushfiqur Rahim, Stats And Trivia, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup Cricket 2019, World Cup Stats

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

