Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch today’s match score online

Here's all you need to know when and where to watch ICC Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 20, 2019 08:00:52 IST

Australia will look to take a step further towards reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals when they take on Bangladesh in Match 26 of the tournament.

While Australia’s only loss remains in their match against India earlier in the tournament, Shakib Al Hasan inspired Bangladesh to a record-chase against West Indies in their last match courtesy a century. That win came as a confidence-booster and has given the Tigers some hope to further progress in the tournament.

After all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' injury, the Australian side are facing major challenges in choosing their playing XI as assistant coach Brad Haddin said that they are still finding their best.

Stoinis picked a left side strain while bowling during his team's match against India on 9 June. Keeping the seriousness of the injury in mind, the team has called Mitch Marsh to London, who will join the squad as cover.

Haddin further added that they are making sure that each and every player is ready to deliver whenever the team needs.

Haddin also backed Usman Khawaja, who has not been able to leave a mark on the field so far, saying that he has been in a role where there are lesser opportunities.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Australia vs Bangladesh match:

When will Australia vs Bangladesh match take place?

The Australia vs Bangladesh match will take place on 20 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Australia vs Bangladesh fixture will be played in Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time does the match begin?

Australia vs Bangladesh fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full team squads: 

Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason BehrendorffAlex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-NilePat CumminsUsman KhawajaNathan LyonShaun MarshGlenn MaxwellKane RichardsonSteve SmithMitchell StarcMarcus StoinisDavid WarnerAdam Zampa

Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain.

With Agency inputs

 

 

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 08:03:37 IST

