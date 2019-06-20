-
Live Updates
Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: Dominant Aussies beat Bangladesh by 48 runs
Date: Thursday, 20 June, 2019 23:58 IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs
This over 50.0
- 1
- 0
- 4
- 1
- 1
- 0(W)
batsman
- 102 (97)
- 4s X 9
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 55 (10)
- M X 0
- W X 2
- 65 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
10 ( 1.4 ) R/R: 6
Mashrafe Mortaza 6(5)
Mushfiqur Rahim 4(5)
|
333/8 (50 over)
Mashrafe Mortaza 6 (5) SR: S.R (120.00)
c Glenn Maxwell b Marcus Stoinis
Highlights
-
23:27 (IST)
Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs
Stoinis with the last rites. Mortaza hits a boundary before he is caught off the final ball of the innings as Australia collect two valuable points and continue their march towards securing a semi-final berth. Bangladesh's spirited fight falls short by 48 runs. Props to Mushfiqur Rahim for a valiant century.
After 50 overs,Bangladesh 333/8 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 102 , )
OUT! Stoinis keeps it back of a length and Mortaza looks to go towards the longer side of the ground. Pulls it towards deep midwicket, where Maxwell with his safe hands takes the catch to bring the match to a close
Mortaza c Maxwell b Stoinis 6(5)
-
23:22 (IST)
CENTURY! It might have come in a losing cause but he and the Bangladesh supporters can be mighty proud of Mushfiqur Rahim's excellent hundred. It his 7th ton in ODI cricket and he has worked really hard for him. The Bangladesh fan made a loud cheer to celebrate his efforts.
-
23:19 (IST)
OUT! Starc fires it into Mehidy Hasan's pads at 145 clicks, who lofts it tamely to mid on fielder as the left-arm quick adds another name to his list.
Mehidy Hasan c Warner b Starc 6(7)
-
23:06 (IST)
OUT! Two wickets in two balls for Australia! Sabbir Rahman comes out to bat and is back on his way too. He drags a back of a length delviery outside off onto his stumps. The stumps light up, the bails fly and Coulter-Nile finds himself on a hat-trick.
Sabbir Rahman b Coulter-Nile 0(1)
-
23:04 (IST)
OUT! Short ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mahmudullah pulls it straight down Pat Cummins' throat at deep square leg. End of a fighting innings from Bangladesh' number six. He has provided some hope in the Bangladesh camp.
Mahmudullah c Pat Cummins b Coulter-Nile 69(50)
-
22:54 (IST)
FIFTY! Mahmudullah brings up his half-century in 41 balls. He carves a full length delivery outside off to point fence. He has played well so far, needs to stay there till the end for Bangladesh
-
22:15 (IST)
FIFTY! Cummins slants one into Rahim's body, but the wicket-keeper batsmen is able to fend it off his ribcage and glance it down to fine leg fence for a boundary to bring up his half-century
-
21:55 (IST)
OUT! Got'em! Zampa gets this delivery to skid and go on with the arm. Liton Das is stuck in his crease, trying to flick it away on the onside. The ball hurries on thuds in front. Das opts for a review: Pitching was never in doubt. There is no bat involved, the impact is right in front of middle and leg stump and the ball would have gone on to clip the leg stump. The TV umpire stays with the on-field call and Das heads back to the pavilion
Liton Das lbw b Zampa 20(17)
-
21:27 (IST)
OUT! Uh-oh! Tamim Iqbal chops it onto his stumps. Banglades's reviving hopes takes a severe setback, it was back of a length delivery from Starc that Tamm wanted to steer it down to third man for an easy single. He opens the face of the blade a little too early and ends up inside edging onto his stumps. He cannot believe what has he done and neither can Starc believe his rub of green. A wicket against the run of play.
Tamim b Starc 62(74)
-
21:13 (IST)
FIFTY! Tamim Iqbal dabs it past the wicket-keeper for a single to raise his first half-century of the tournament. It has taken him 65 balls.
-
20:58 (IST)
OUT! Marcus Stoinins gets the big wicket! It is pitched up by Stoinis and Shakib was looking to work this on the onside but turns the face of the bat slightly early, taking the leading edge to mid off, where David Warner collects a simple catch.
Shakib c Warner b Stoinis 41(41)
-
20:01 (IST)
OUT! Blimely! Just what Bangladesh didn't want, especially at the start of a massive chase. Tamim Iqbal worked a short ball wide of mid on fielder and set out for a single but Soumya keeps shouting 'No, no!' Tamim, who was halfway down the pitch turns and starts running back but suddenly it Sarkar who starts running towards the wicket-keeper's end thinking he could take the single. Aaron Finch also first loads up to unleash a throw at keeper's end but with Tamim retracting and Soumya now right in between the pitch, he changes his target and bull's eye!
That's an horrible mix up by the Bangladeshi opener and credit to the Australian skipper for having the presence of mind and the accuracy to get in the direct hit. Early breakthrough for Straya!
Soumya Sarkar run out (Finch)
-
19:11 (IST)
After 50 overs,Australia 381/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 17 , Alex Carey (W) 11)
Mustafizur is accurate in the first half of the final over, but Stoinis procures couple of boundaries before ending the over with a brace to end their innings propelling Australia over the 380-run mark.
Bangladesh have a record chase of 382 ahead of themselves. Join us for it in about 25 mins from now
-
18:38 (IST)
OUT! Steve Smith has been dismissed leg before wicket yet again! Would you believe that he has missed out on flick, that too, off a full-toss! Smith reviews it but to no good effect. He was struck around the shin area in front of the middle stump. Australia lose their DRS.
Smith lbw b Mustafizur 1(2)
-
18:32 (IST)
OUT! Soumya Sarkar has a another one. It is the slower bouncer that Khawaja isn't able to connect perfectly. He is through his pull by the time the ball arrives and gets an nick to the keeper.
Khawaja c Rahim b Soumya Sarkar 89(72)
-
18:30 (IST)
OUT! Maxwell nutmegs a yorker to short fine leg for a single and Khawaja denies it after couple of strides, leaving Maxwell stranded mid pitch. Rubel gets the direct hit and Maxwell is left fuming as he makes his walk to the pavilion
Maxwell run out (Rubel) 32(10)
-
18:14 (IST)
OUT! Warner's spendid knock comes to an end. Soumya Sarkar has done it again with his lack of pace! Warner makest he mistake of going for an uppercut when there was no pace on offer. He skews it up in the air for the short third man to pouch it.
Warner c Rubel b Soumya Sarkar
-
17:13 (IST)
CENTURY! Celebrations for David Warner, who tucks it to square leg for a single and runs across to hoist his second ton of the tournament. Off comes the helmet and Warner does his customary post hundred shennanigans by leapping in the air
-
16:35 (IST)
OUT! The bowling change works for Bangladesh! Finch steers one straight to short third man and the Bangladesh faithful in Trent Bridge finally gets a chance to rejoice. Soumya Sarkar digs one short of a length outside off stump, that perhaps bounced a touch extra, an impression created from Finch's shot. He was looking to just tap it towards third man but wasn't able to keep it down with some extra lift that the ball might have gained after landing.
Finch c Rubel b Soumya Sarkar 53(51)
-
16:07 (IST)
FIFTY! David Warner tucks a pull around the corner to bring up his fourth half-century of the World Cup 2019. Another a super innings.
-
15:25 (IST)
Dropped! Warner gets a lifeline. It's wide from Mortaza, Warner cuts it powerfully but straight to Sabbir at point who drops a low catch! This could prove costly!
-
14:45 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
-
14:44 (IST)
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat.
That's all we have for you today. Thank you for giving us company. Look forward to see you tomorrow as hosts England take on Sri Lanka at Headingly in Leeds
Australia captain, Aaron Finch
(On having butterflies) Absolutely. Every time they get a partnership going and with the experience in their side it was always tough. Having the experience of opening in the World Cup before it adds as a huge advantage. Few of the changes were forced. The spinner was left out as well for a few games.When you lose your all-rounder for couple of games you have to scarifice few areas. Having good partnerships with bat and ball is important. Very sloppy wasn't it. We pride oursleves in our fielding, it was pretty poor. Not yet thinking about semis. Hopefully, we will secure a place in the top four. It is nice to pick couple of boundaries early. The wicket was pretty nice to bat on to be honest.
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza:
Yeah, I think that we gave away a lot of runs in the field, so this chase could have been a completely different story. The credit goes to David Warner and all the Australians for their batting. When we batted, Tamim and Mushfiqur did so well.
This is probably the best Bangladesh side that we’ve had. There are a lot of youngsters coming through, so I think we can be a lot better, but for the moment I think we’re the best side.
To be honest, we are trying to be positive. From the first ball, we thought we needed a good partnership in the top order, and maybe it could happen. Soumya Sarkar got out early, and then Tamim managed to go on for a bit, but 381 was always too much.
We have to win every match now and wait to see what the others do, but you never know.
David Warner: Great achievment (on equalling Adam Gilchrist's hundred tally). For us it us about to get these two points and move to Lord's. I think you always keep wickets in hand especially in ODI cricket. You have to respect the new ball. You have to adapt to the conditions. It (the wicket) was a tad slow. But it was a grind for the bowlers, wasn't easy to get wickets. If you get off to a flier, you go ahead with the momentum you have.Credit to bowlers, they bowled well in patches. I was open to whatever I was offered, you have to adapt to the conditions. So far things are working well. Credit to the way Bangladesh fought. Mushfiqur played a fantastic innings.
FOUR! Mortaza connects one down the ground for a boundary to long off. He took from outside the off stump and lofted it over the bowler's head.
After 49 overs,Bangladesh 326/7 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 100 , Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 1)
Starc runs in to bowl his final over. He collects his second wicket in Mehidy Hasan and almost gets the Bangladesh skipper with a yorker. Mushfiqur Rahim brings up his century off the last ball of the over with a single.
CENTURY! It might have come in a losing cause but he and the Bangladesh supporters can be mighty proud of Mushfiqur Rahim's excellent hundred. It his 7th ton in ODI cricket and he has worked really hard for him. The Bangladesh fan made a loud cheer to celebrate his efforts.
OUT! Starc fires it into Mehidy Hasan's pads at 145 clicks, who lofts it tamely to mid on fielder as the left-arm quick adds another name to his list.
Mehidy Hasan c Warner b Starc 6(7)
After 48 overs,Bangladesh 322/6 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 97 , Mehedi Hasan 6)
Rahim now has a personal goal in sight besides improving Bangladesh's net run rate. He procures couple of boundaries as he closes on his century. Stoinis' over costs 12 runs. Bangladesh need 60 runs off 12 balls.
FOUR! Full and wide of off and Rahim reaches out for the ball, gets a nick from the lower part of the bat and the ball runs past short third man for a boundary.
FOUR! Rahim clears his front leg, gets under the full length delivery on off stump and lofts it just over the leaping mid off fielder for a boundary.
After 47 overs,Bangladesh 310/6 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 86 , Mehedi Hasan 5)
Starc is back. Mehidy tries to hit a couple out of the park but never quite adjusts to the express pace of Starc. He taps it over point for a couple and then slams one over Starc, who gets his fingers to the ball, for a single to end the over. bangladesh now fighting only to reduce the margin of defeat as they need 72 off 18 balls.
After 46 overs,Bangladesh 304/6 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 84 , Mehedi Hasan 1)
The over starts with a comical dive from Mitchell Starc at long on with the ball fall good yard short of him as Mahmudullah miscues a shot down the ground, but two wickets off the next two balls has most likely pulled the plug on Bangladesh's chase. NCN ends with figures of 10-0-58-2. Mehidy Hasan keeps the hat-trick ball out with a single. Bangladesh need 78 off 24 balls.
OUT! Two wickets in two balls for Australia! Sabbir Rahman comes out to bat and is back on his way too. He drags a back of a length delviery outside off onto his stumps. The stumps light up, the bails fly and Coulter-Nile finds himself on a hat-trick.
Sabbir Rahman b Coulter-Nile 0(1)
OUT! Short ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mahmudullah pulls it straight down Pat Cummins' throat at deep square leg. End of a fighting innings from Bangladesh' number six. He has provided some hope in the Bangladesh camp.
Mahmudullah c Pat Cummins b Coulter-Nile 69(50)
After 45 overs,Bangladesh 300/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 83 , Mahmudullah 67)
Pat Cummins comes on to bowl his final over. Despite lot of balls hit in the air in the first half of the over, no boundaries found, only singles to the boundary riders. Mahmudullah opts for a change in his bat and cracks one with the new willow for a six. A single off the last ball to bring the 300 up for Bangladesh. Bangladesh need 81 runs off 30 balls.
This is genuinely amazing. I have never been at a match where a team that can't win still gets this kind of support. The Bangladesh fans are loving every minute of this. I just saw a catch taken on the balcony next to our commentary box when Mahmudullah hit Zampa up here. The whole balcony jumped up and down like they'd just won the match. They don't care that they can't score 100 in seven overs. They just want to watch the game. It's wonderful to see.
SIX! Wide length ball outside off and Mahmudullah gets back in his crease and clubs it with his new bat across the cow corner for a maximum
After 44 overs,Bangladesh 289/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 81 , Mahmudullah 58)
Coulter-Nile arrives to the bowling crease. Lot of change ups from NCN. He keeps varying his lengths as well. Mahmudullah strikes back-to-back boundaries and in the process brings up his fift as well. The run rate tips over 15 runs an over but Bangladesh still in this. They need 93 off 36 balls, but we do see teams pulling off games from such positions. One of the two has to go big now, reckon it is going to be Mahmudullah. NCN's over costs 12 runs.
FIFTY! Mahmudullah brings up his half-century in 41 balls. He carves a full length delivery outside off to point fence. He has played well so far, needs to stay there till the end for Bangladesh
After 43 overs,Bangladesh 277/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 79 , Mahmudullah 48)
Finch brings Cummins back into the attack. He doesn't get his slower bouncer right to Rahim but the batsmen fails to get bat on ball that was beyond his head. However, Carey fails to collect the ball cleanly and it runs down for five wides. Cummins goes wide of off but ends up bowling rather too wide and the umpire stretches his arms one more time. He will have to bowl couple of extra deliveries. Make that three as Cummins gets one marginally outside the tramline on the offside which also brings the 100-run stand for the fifth wicket. Do not leave your seats, the game is very much on. Couple of singles to third man to end the over. Bangladesh need 105 off 42 balls.
After 42 overs,Bangladesh 264/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 76 , Mahmudullah 45)
Zampa comes on to bowl his ninth over. Mahmudullah isn't able to connect the first two deliveries but nails the third ball by coming down the strip and going down the ground. Zampa fires a quick delivery before flighting the next ball that is dispatched for another six of the over. Bangladesh need more of these, 15 runs came off the over.
It's actually a really gorgeous day here now that the sun has come out. The ground looks perfect. Everyone's mood has lifted. Even the Bangladesh fans are loving watching this fight from their team. No one has left their seats. Summer in England isn't so bad, when it works.
SIX! Zampa tosses a delivery on offstump, challenging Mahmudullah to take him on and he does. This time though, he stays inside his crease and hoists it over wide long on for another maximum.
SIX! That's come off right from the scews. Mahmudullah gives the charge down the track and tonks it over long on for a mighty six. That's more like it.
After 41 overs,Bangladesh 249/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 76 , Mahmudullah 30)
Stoinis is able to hit the yorker length at consistent basis against Mahmudullah, who is finding it difficult to find that extra gear which his team requires at this moment. Rahim tries the scoop of the last ball – misses – as Stoinis' slower ball goes over the stumps The asking rate is now nearing the 15-run mark. Bangladesh need 133 off 54 balls.
After 40 overs,Bangladesh 245/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 75 , Mahmudullah 28)
Zampa comes into the attack. Australia at the 40th over mark were 250/1, Bangladesh are 245/4 now much of a difference in terms of runs. Couple of boundaries from Zampa's over, it could have been three if not for Maxwell's superb work at extra cover fence.
FOUR! Mahmudullah takes the risk of playing across the line, but doesn't have plenty of choice either. He just about gets a tickle before the ball would catch him plumb in front. The ball runs down to fine leg ropes.
FOUR! Out comes the reverse sweep once again. Rahim has picked this from the leg stup and hit it over backward point for a boundary. Effective shot. Very well played as well.
After 39 overs,Bangladesh 234/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 68 , Mahmudullah 24)
Stoinis is brought on to bowl. Stoinis hits the yorker length against Mahmudullah, who fails to connect one as he swings and misses with ball going past the leg stump. He then knocks the ball around for couple of braces to end the eight-run over. Bangladesh need to score at 13.45 now. They 148 off 66 balls.
After 38 overs,Bangladesh 226/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 65 , Mahmudullah 19)
Starc continues from round the wicket. He keeps tying the batsmen up with firing it into their midriff. Cramming the batsmen for space, until he tries the bouncer that Rahim puts it away for a boundary. Still only seven runs from the over. Bangladesh need a huge over.
FOUR! Short delivery, it is the off-cutter from Mitchell Starc and it has been spotted by Rahim, who sets himself up and ramps it over first slip region for a boundary. The execution of the shot was impeccable.
Cummins is the one that you don't want to have to attack too hard. He's so relentless, so at the body. That pace, the good bouncer. Starc might give you width, or erratic bounce, in between the deadly balls straight at the stumps. But there's still a chance to score. Cummins gives so little to hit.
After 37 overs,Bangladesh 219/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 60 , Mahmudullah 18)
Cummins keeps hitting the hard lengths outside and around the offstump, not allowing Rahim and Mahmudullah much freedom. Only three runs of the over. For Bangladesh the run rate climbs on the wrong side of 12. They need 163 off 78 balls.
After 36 overs,Bangladesh 216/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 58 , Mahmudullah 17)
Bangladesh aren't going to go down without a fight. Here is Rahim with Mahmudullah taking on Starc and Cummins. Exciting cricket this! Another over that costs eight runs, way below the required rate but the still not out of reach. Bangladesh need 166 runs in 84 balls.
FOUR! Plenty of width on offer, the length is short as well from Starc and Rahim cuts it past point for a boundary to start the over.
After 35 overs,Bangladesh 208/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 52 , Mahmudullah 15)
Finch wastes no time in bringing back Cummins into the attack. Mushfiqur Rahim completes his fighting half-century, keeping Bangladesh in the game. Seven runs from the over. Bangladesh need 174 runs from the final 15 overs.
FIFTY! Cummins slants one into Rahim's body, but the wicket-keeper batsmen is able to fend it off his ribcage and glance it down to fine leg fence for a boundary to bring up his half-century
After 34 overs,Bangladesh 201/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 46 , Mahmudullah 14)
Zampa carries on his impressive second spell with another good over. He is holding up his end and a mistake is likely to be around the corner. Mahmudullah almost commits one but it evades the fielder and runs to the fence. Funny game this, cricket. Bangladesh raise the 200-run mark.
FOUR! Someone had to go after the wrist-spinner, Mahmudullah takes the calculated risk. He backs away and looks to go inside out, he hits in the air getting a thick outside edge that goes over backward point and rolls into the backward point fence.
After 33 overs,Bangladesh 194/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 44 , Mahmudullah 9)
Nathan Coulter-Nile resumes proceedings after the hydration break. Couple of sweetly struck shots from Rahim and Mahmudullah gives Bangladesh a couple of boundaries. They make their intentions pretty clear especially with the way they hit those fours. Ten runs mustered from the over.
FOUR! Madmadullah's chance to get into the thick of things. He skips down the pitch and hoicks across the line as well. This time it was closer to the fielder at deep mid wicket but still away from his grasp. One bounce and over the fence.
FOUR! That made a incredible sound on impact. Rahim waltzes down the ground and swings through the line. Almost goes the distance. One bounce and over the ropes at mid wicket fence. It was also the longest part of the ground
After 32 overs,Bangladesh 184/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 39 , Mahmudullah 4)
Zampa starts off with a beautiful, classic leg break that turns past Mushfiqur Rahim's forward defence. Mahmadullah tries to launch Zampa down the ground, but doesn't quite get hold of it. Four singles from the over and the required rate is now up to 11 with Bangladesh needing 198 runs in 108 balls. Drinks have been taken
After 31 overs,Bangladesh 180/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 37 , Mahmudullah 2)
Coulter-Nile keeps it tight with the ball staying a tad low, Mahmudullah keeps it out. Three singles from the over. Bangladesh's asking rate creeps over 10 now, with 202 runs needed in 114 balls with six wickets in hand.
After 30 overs,Bangladesh 177/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 35 , Mahmudullah 1)
Adam Zampa has been called back into the attack and it turns to be a good move from Finch. Zampa bags his first wicket in Das and almost does Rahim in too. Two singles and wicket of the over. Mahmudullah walks out to bat at number six.
Props to Mushfiqur Rahim for a valiant century.Preview: Australia will look to take a step further towards reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals when they take on Bangladesh in Match 26 of the tournament.
While Australia’s only loss remains in their match against India earlier in the tournament, Shakib Al Hasan inspired Bangladesh to a record-chase against West Indies in their last match courtesy a century. That win came as a confidence-booster and has given the Tigers some hope to further progress in the tournament.
After all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' injury, the Australian side are facing major challenges in choosing their playing XI as assistant coach Brad Haddin said that they are still finding their best.
Stoinis picked a left side strain while bowling during his team's match against India on 9 June. Keeping the seriousness of the injury in mind, the team has called Mitch Marsh to London, who will join the squad as cover.
Haddin further added that they are making sure that each and every player is ready to deliver whenever the team needs.
Haddin also backed Usman Khawaja, who has not been able to leave a mark on the field so far, saying that he has been in a role where there are lesser opportunities.
Full team squads:
Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.
