Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza:

Yeah, I think that we gave away a lot of runs in the field, so this chase could have been a completely different story. The credit goes to David Warner and all the Australians for their batting. When we batted, Tamim and Mushfiqur did so well.

This is probably the best Bangladesh side that we’ve had. There are a lot of youngsters coming through, so I think we can be a lot better, but for the moment I think we’re the best side.

To be honest, we are trying to be positive. From the first ball, we thought we needed a good partnership in the top order, and maybe it could happen. Soumya Sarkar got out early, and then Tamim managed to go on for a bit, but 381 was always too much.

We have to win every match now and wait to see what the others do, but you never know.