ZIM in NED | 1st ODI Jun 19, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 25 Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
New Zealand beat South Africa by 4 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 21, 2019
ENG vs SL
Headingley, Leeds
Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mashrafe Mortaza says Tigers believe they can beat anybody after win over West Indies

Bangladesh’s outstanding run chase against West Indies has given them the confidence to beat any team in the World Cup, captain Mashrafe Mortaza said ahead of Thursday’s clash with in-form Australia at Trent Bridge.

Reuters, Jun 19, 2019 23:55:40 IST

Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza speaks during a press conference in Dubai. AP

Bangladesh overhauled West Indies’ total of 321 with 51 balls to spare on Monday. They also beat South Africa and lie fifth in the standings, well in contention for a semi-final spot with four matches to go.

“That was a must-win game for us to stay in the tournament. I know a few players in our dressing-room who believe we can beat anybody,” Mashrafe told reporters on Wednesday.

“Again, Australia is very difficult (to beat) but it’s not impossible. If you have a good start you never know, so let’s see.”

Bangladesh’s one-day international record against Australia has been poor, however, with only one win in 21 games against the defending champions who have won four of their first five games.

Australia fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have taken a combined 24 wickets in the World Cup and Mashrafe said Bangladesh will be wary of them.

“I think the Australian bowling attack has a lot of variation,” Mashrafe said. “They have Pat Cummins, who can bowl with a change of pace. I think they have some good spinners. There’s Nathan Lyon (and Adam) Zampa.

“So it won’t be easy like the other matches but confidence is the main thing... If we took that confidence into the ground and deliver to our best, you never know.”

Bangladesh will count on all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is the tournament’s leading scorer with 384 runs, and Mashrafe said the rest of the team must take a cue from his match-winning performances.

“Shakib is brilliant,” Mashrafe added. “Hopefully, he’ll keep going. The way he’s playing, I think we need to support him well as a team.

“(The) bowlers have to step up a little bit with what Shakib is doing. It’s going to be a good batting track. Our bowlers have to... bowl really well to restrict the Australians.”

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 23:55:40 IST

Tags : Australia, Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Mashrafe Mortaza, World Cup, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

