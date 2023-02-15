Australia vs Bangladesh Highlights, T20 World Cup 2023: Aussies win by 8 wickets

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2023 Highlights: Australia make it two wins in two matches with eight wickets victory over Bangladesh.
Preview: Australia will look to make it two wins in two matches at the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, when they face Bangladesh in a Group 1 contest in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
The Aussies are coming off a thumping win over New Zealand in Paarl, where they skittled out the White Ferns for just 76, after the Aussies posted 173/9 while batting first.
Alyssa Healy (55), skipper Meg Lanning (41) and Ellyse Perry (40) shone with the bat for Aussies, while Ashleigh Gardner finished with impressive figures of 5/12 to see off New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their campaign-opener. Bangladesh were restricted to 126/8 after opting to bat first, and the Lankans chased down the total with seven wickets and 10 balls to spare. Harshitha Madavi (69*) and Nilakshi de Silva (41*) scripted the Lankan run-chase.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Harshitha Samarawickrama scored a fifty as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup match.
Australia won by eight wickets, with captain Meg Lanning also making 48 not out.
England took command of Group Two, beating Ireland by four wickets, while South Africa played themselves back into contention in Group One with a 65-run win over New Zealand.