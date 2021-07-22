Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia to tour Bangladesh for five T20s in August

  • Agence France-Presse
  • July 22nd, 2021
  • 18:49:56 IST

Australia will visit Bangladesh for five Twenty20 internationals early next month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Thursday.

The visitors will land on 29 July ahead of the matches on 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9 August at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, likely to be held behind closed doors.

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that the coronavirus pandemic made organising the tour "a challenge".

"I am pleased to say that a comprehensive bio-security plan is in place and will be implemented during the tour for the protection of players and staff of the two teams and the match officials," he said.

Bangladesh is in the middle of a major surge in COVID-19 cases. A strict lockdown will resume next week following a break for the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha.

More than a million Bangladeshis have now been infected and over 18,000 have died — figures seen as a gross undercount.

