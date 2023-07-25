Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Australia to play three ODIs in India before World Cup as BCCI announces schedule for 2023-24 home season

Besides Australia, who will stay back for five T20Is after the World Cup, Afghanistan and England are set to tour India for three T20Is and five Tests respectively.

India and Australia had played a three-match ODI series earlier this year in March, which the Aussies won 2-1. Sportzpics

Five-time world champions Australia are set to play a three-match ODI series in India before the ICC World Cup gets underway, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

While Australia will tour for three ODIs and five T20Is that take place on either side of the World Cup, England are set to travel to India in the months of January, February and March for a five-Test series.

With the World Cup set to be hosted entirely by India for the first time in its history, the three ODI series could be crucial for the Aussies in getting valuable practice against the Men in Blue and acclimatising themselves to the Indian conditions before the arrival of other teams.

Australia are set to play the three one-dayers in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot 22, 24 and 27 September respectively. The World Cup then takes place between 5 October and 19 November, with India taking on Australia in Chennai during the group stage on 8 October.

Australia will then stay back after the World Cup for a five-T20I series which will take place between 23 November and 3 December.

India then begin the year 2024 with a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

That will be followed by a marquee five-Test series against England that starts form 25 January and concludes on 11 March. Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala have been picked as the venues for the series.

Fixtures:

Australia:

1st ODI: 22 September (Mohali)
2nd ODI: 24 September (Indore)
3rd ODI: 27 September (Rajkot)

1st T20I: 23 November (Visakhapatnam)
2nd T20I: 26 November (Thiruvananthapuram)
3rd T20I: 28 November (Guwahati)
4th T20I: 1 December (Nagpur)
5th T20I: 3 December (Hyderabad)

Afghanistan:

1st T20I: 11 January (Mohali)
2nd T20I: 14 January (Indore)
3rd T20I: 17 January (Bengaluru)

England:

1st Test: 25-29 January (Hyderabad)
2nd Test: 2-6 February (Visakhapatnam)
3rd Test: 15-19 February (Rajkot)
4th Test: 23-27 February (Ranchi)
5th Test: 7-11 March (Dharamsala).

Published on: July 25, 2023 20:49:13 IST

