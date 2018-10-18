First Cricket
Australia to play against United Arab Emirates in T20I for first time ahead of Pakistan series

Australia will play the United Arab Emirates for the first time in an official Twenty20 clash next week. The UAE are ranked 13th in the world, with the Australians third.

Agence France-Presse, October 18, 2018

Sydney: Australia will play the United Arab Emirates for the first time in an official Twenty20 clash next week after the game was sanctioned, officials said Thursday.

The touring Australians were scheduled to face the UAE as part of their tune-up for their upcoming T20 series against Pakistan.

Australia's captain Aaron Finch waves to the crowd as he walks off the pitch after loosing his wicket during the third match played between Australia and hosts Zimbabwe as part of a T20 tri-series which includes Pakistan at Harare Sports Club, on July 3 2018. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

File image of Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch. AFP

But it has now been granted full international status after both Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to the move, the International Cricket Council said on its website.

Emirates Cricket Board member Zayed Abbas said the match in Abu Dhabi on 22 October would give his side some much-needed game-time against a leading international team.

"Our thanks also go to Cricket Australia for approaching this opportunity so positively, and especially to the Pakistan Cricket Board for permitting this match during their home tour in the UAE with Australia," he said.

"It has been an incredible effort from all parties to bring this match to fruition."

The UAE are ranked 13th in the world, with the Australians third.

Australia are currently playing the second Test against Pakistan in the UAE ahead of a three-game T20 series starting on 24 October.

