First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia to host 11th edition of the Indoor Cricket World Cup

The tournament will be held at the state-of-the-art indoor cricket venues in Melbourne — Casey Stadium and CitiPower Centre, the World Indoor Cricket Federation announced.

Press Trust of India, Jan 22, 2020 15:02:14 IST

Australia is set to host the 11th edition of the Indoor Cricket World Cup from 10-17 October.

The tournament will be held at the state-of-the-art indoor cricket venues in Melbourne — Casey Stadium and CitiPower Centre, the World Indoor Cricket Federation announced.

Australia to host 11th edition of the Indoor Cricket World Cup

Representational image. Getty Images

Last held in Dubai in 2017, Australia are the reigning men's and women's champions and the hosts will be seeking to continue the run of never losing a World Cup in either division in the 25-year history of the tournament.

Cricketers from up to 10 countries will compete in the tournament in four divisions: under-21 men and women and open men and women.

Executive General Manager of Community Cricket at Cricket Australia, Belinda Clark said: "We look forward to welcoming the world's best players to the 2020 Indoor Cricket World Cup as the host nation and defending champions in the men's and women's division.

"This event is a great opportunity for our elite indoor teams to take centre stage and show the excitement and skill of this format of the game," she said.

Australian squads for the 2020 Indoor Cricket World Cup will be announced following the Indoor Cricket National Championships at Casey Stadium from 27 June to 11 July.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 22, 2020 15:02:14 IST

Tags : Australia, Belinda Clark, Casey Stadium, CitiPower Centre, Cricket, World Indoor Cricket Federation

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all