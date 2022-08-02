Australia Test captain Pat Cummins gets married, David Warner and others congratulate

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins announced his marriage to long-time partner Becky Boston across his social media accounts on Monday. As per reports, the cricketer got hitched at a ceremony at the Chateau Du Soleil, that is a French-inspired destination in Byron Bay. The event was also attended by friends and family and took place on 29 July.

As soon as Cummins posted the photo on Instagram, his teammate David Warner jumped to congratulate his captain. "Congrats mate." Cummins' IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders too sent their congratulations to the newly wed couple. The couple have a nine-month-old kid named Albie.

Here are the other reactions:

Cummins was last in action when he led Australia in their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka that ended in a 1-1 draw. He took two wickets in the series and scored 47 runs. He was appointed Australia’s Test captain ahead of last Ashes and led his side to a 4-0 win over England in his very first assignment as Test captain.

He also led Australia to a Test series win against Pakistan earlier this year. His side are now getting ready for a rather busy home season as Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, England and South Africa are all set to tour the country. Also, Australia will be hosting the T20 World Cup later this year where they would be keen to defend their title.