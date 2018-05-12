First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 43 May 11, 2018
RAJ Vs CHE
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 42 May 10, 2018
DEL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia T20I skipper Aaron Finch says he has never thought about captaining ODI team

Captaining the Australian team in One-day Internationals is not in Aaron Finch's mind, the national T20I team skipper said as Australia's selectors named Tim Paine as the temporary ODI skipper for the upcoming series against England.

IANS, May 12, 2018

Melbourne: Captaining the Australian team in One-day Internationals is not in Aaron Finch's mind, the national T20I team skipper said as Australia's selectors named Tim Paine as the temporary ODI skipper for the upcoming series against England.

File image of Aaron Finch. AP

File image of Aaron Finch. AP

"I hadn't really ever thought about it," Finch told cricket.com.au when asked if he wanted to be ODI captain.

"Nobody could foresee the position that Australian cricket is in now," he added.

Regular captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner are suspended for 12 months for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

Finch was the hot favourite to take the reins of both teams.

"It's an interim position and I'm not exactly sure which way they're going to look or what the long-term plan is going to be leading into the World Cup," Finch said.

"It's just being about the senior player, contributing as much as you can on and off the field to help the team grow, help young guys develop their game at international level. All senior plays play that role at some point."

Head coach Justin Langer will head into his first assignment in the ODI series against England after his predecessor Darren Lehmann resigned from his post in the wake of the ball tampering scandal.

Langer has previously been in charge of Australia in an interim capacity, when the ODI team won a tri-series against West Indies and South Africa in the Caribbean in June 2016 and then at the back end of the 2017 home summer with the T20I side against Sri Lanka that the hosts lost 2-1.

Updated Date: May 12, 2018

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Cricket #Cricket Australia #Cricket News #Darren Lehmann #David Warner #England #Justin Langer #Sports #SportsTracker #Steve Smith #Tim Paine

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all