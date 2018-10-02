First Cricket
Australia spinner Jon Holland fires warning to Pakistan with five-for as four-day warm-up match ends in draw

Australia's second spinner, Jon Holland, grabbed five wickets in the drawn four-day match in Dubai on Tuesday, sending a warning to Pakistan for the two-match Test series.

Agence France-Presse, October 02, 2018

Dubai: Australia's second spinner, Jon Holland, grabbed five wickets in the drawn four-day match in Dubai on Tuesday, sending a warning to Pakistan for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan 'A,' who had been facing an innings defeat, salvaged a draw by reaching the close on 261-7 in their second innings at the ICC Academy.

Jon Holland finished with figures of 5/79 in Pakistan A's second innings. AFP

Jon Holland finished with figures of 5/79 in Pakistan A's second innings. AFP

Holland, a 31-year-old left-armer, followed off-spinner Nathan Lyon's eight wickets in the first innings with 5-79.

The pair will be lead Australia's spin attack in the first Test starting in Dubai on Sunday. The second Test is in Abu Dhabi from 16 October.

Australia had declared their first innings at the overnight score of 494-4 with Travis Head unbeaten on 90, a lead of 216.

When Pakistan A batted again, Lyon took 1-54 to finish with nine wicket in the match but Holland — who played last of his two Tests in Sri Lanka in 2016 — took regular wickets.

Skipper Asad Shafiq — a regular Test batsman for Pakistan — fought hard a solid knock of 69, adding 84 for the third wicket with Abid Ali, who followed a first-innings 85 with 52.

When Shafiq was caught behind by Tim Paine off Holland, Pakistan were on 213 for four and, even though Holland took three more wickets, held on for the draw.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who played a Test in England two years ago, made 45 and opener Shan Masood scored 41.

