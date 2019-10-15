First Cricket
Australia skipper Tim Paine fully supportive of Steve Smith's return to captaincy

Australian captain Tim Paine has addressed speculation over whether Steve Smith will again lead the team once a ban ends in March, saying he would be fully supportive if it happens "one day".

Agence France-Presse, Oct 15, 2019 08:53:35 IST

Smith skippered the team until he was suspended for 12 months over a brazen attempt under his watch to alter the ball with sandpaper in Cape Town last year. Part of his punishment included a further year-long exile from any leadership role.

File image of Tim Paine. Reuters

Smith skippered the team until he was suspended for 12 months over a brazen attempt under his watch to alter the ball with sandpaper in Cape Town last year. Part of his punishment included a further year-long exile from any leadership role.

Calls have grown for Smith to take over from Paine when the ban is lifted, following batting performances that helped Australia retain the Ashes against England. Paine, who will turn 35 in December, on Monday brushed off questions surrounding the Australian side's future leadership.

"I'm enjoying having the job at the moment... and I certainly hope Steve Smith does captain Australia again one day, and if he does, I'll be fully supportive of it," he told the Daily Telegraph.

Paine will not play in this summer's Big Bash League and will instead join broadcaster Channel Seven's commentary team. But he will almost certainly retain the captaincy for the home summer Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand, despite occasional criticism of his form during the Ashes.

He recently ended a 13-year century drought by scoring his first ton since his maiden century as a 21-year-old in 2006. Coach Justin Langer has praised his leadership as "brilliant" and said Smith may not want to take on the "burden" of the captaincy on top of batting pressures.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 08:53:35 IST

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
