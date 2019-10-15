Australia skipper Tim Paine fully supportive of Steve Smith's return to captaincy
Australian captain Tim Paine has addressed speculation over whether Steve Smith will again lead the team once a ban ends in March, saying he would be fully supportive if it happens "one day".
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs VID Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs CHH Chhattisgarh beat Hyderabad by 24 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland beat Chandigarh by 1 wicket
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs BIH Services beat Bihar by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs BEN Bengal tied with Railways
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs RAJ - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TN - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TRI vs BIH - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Sydney: Australian captain Tim Paine has addressed speculation over whether Steve Smith will again lead the team once a ban ends in March, saying he would be fully supportive if it happens "one day".
File image of Tim Paine. Reuters
Smith skippered the team until he was suspended for 12 months over a brazen attempt under his watch to alter the ball with sandpaper in Cape Town last year. Part of his punishment included a further year-long exile from any leadership role.
Calls have grown for Smith to take over from Paine when the ban is lifted, following batting performances that helped Australia retain the Ashes against England. Paine, who will turn 35 in December, on Monday brushed off questions surrounding the Australian side's future leadership.
"I'm enjoying having the job at the moment... and I certainly hope Steve Smith does captain Australia again one day, and if he does, I'll be fully supportive of it," he told the Daily Telegraph.
Paine will not play in this summer's Big Bash League and will instead join broadcaster Channel Seven's commentary team. But he will almost certainly retain the captaincy for the home summer Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand, despite occasional criticism of his form during the Ashes.
He recently ended a 13-year century drought by scoring his first ton since his maiden century as a 21-year-old in 2006. Coach Justin Langer has praised his leadership as "brilliant" and said Smith may not want to take on the "burden" of the captaincy on top of batting pressures.
Updated Date:
Oct 15, 2019 08:53:35 IST
