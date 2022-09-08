Australia skipper Aaron Finch’s poor form cause of worry ahead of T20 World Cup

Australia have been struggling in the fifty-over format in recent times. After suffering two consecutive series losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively, the side did manage to win against Zimbabwe 2-1 but were made to work hard. Now, the Aaron Finch-led side is battling with the No 1 ODI side New Zealand on home soil. While the board is a bit concerned about the side’s performance, their limited-over captain has become another weak link. Looking at his last seven innings, Finch has just managed to record 26 runs.

The previous big score came from the Aussie opener’s bat during the Sri Lanka series. It was the second ODI when Finch made 62 runs off 85 deliveries. However, he failed miserably in the following games and left without contributing anything to the score sheet. The Zimbabwe series also did not go well for him as he had breached the two-digit mark (15 runs off 21 balls) only a single time during the three-match series.

Finch must prove himself against the Kiwis to keep the opening position in his favour. Unfortunately, he has failed to produce anything note-worthy so far. He scored just 5 in the first ODI and then headed to the hut for a golden duck in the second match. Now, he has become the first Australian batter to record five ducks in ODI cricket in a calendar year. His status has come under further scrutiny as the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held on home soil, is knocking at the door. While Finch has been announced as the captain of the Australian squad, his poor run can put the defending champions in jeopardy.

When asked about his current form, Finch noted that he has still got the ability to lead the side from the front but he has been unlucky in finding a good connection with the bat. “Obviously, personally, the performances haven’t been there in terms of the output of runs but I still feel like I’m a pretty good player,” he said.

Australia have three T20 International series lined up before the World Cup. After New Zealand, they will play against India, West Indies and England consecutively. As per the latest news, Aaron Finch is all set to lead the side during these three fixtures.